PDC Superstars James Wade, Michael Smith, Simon Whitlock And Damon Heta Are Latest Confirmed For August's Darts Masters

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: Hamilton Darts Masters

The biggest names in darts will return to Hamilton's Globox Arena on August 26-27 for the World Series of Darts event, which will be broadcast on Sky NZ and worldwide.

World Champions Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen had already been confirmed as attending the event, alongside history-maker Fallon Sherrock - who became the first woman to win a game at the PDC World Championship two years ago before reaching the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters final.

Ten-time TV event winner Wade and 2022 World Championship runner-up Smith are the latest PDC stars announced as competing in Hamilton in August.

The PDC have also confirmed Australia's Whitlock, Heta and Gordon Mathers amongst the eight regional representatives for the tournament.

Four New Zealanders will be able to qualify for the event this year via DartPlayers New Zealand knockouts, with a further spot for an Australian qualifier also on offer.

The final two PDC stars will also be confirmed in due course for the event.

Tickets for the 2022 New Zealand Darts Masters are available now through ticketek.co.nz.

New Zealand Darts Masters (August 26-27, Globox Arena, Hamilton)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, x2 TBC

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPNZ Qualifiers, x1 DPA Qualifier

Tickets via ticketek.co.nz

