Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blockbuster Dinosaur Exhibition Coming To Canterbury Museum

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

Cantabrians can discover the dinosaurs’ secrets of survival in a new exhibition at their Museum.

Developed in Australia by Gondwana Studios, Dinosaur rEvolution: Secrets of Survival showcases recent discoveries that have revolutionised the way we picture dinosaurs.

Scientists traditionally thought dinosaurs looked like lizards, with smooth scaly skin coloured in greys, greens and browns.

Now, new fossils found in China’s Liaoning Province, including skin, soft tissue, spikes and feathers, have shown that some dinosaurs were more like their modern descendants, birds, than we realised.

Dinosaur rEvolution tells the story of two branches of the dinosaur family, the Ornithischia and the Saurischia.

The Ornithischia had beaks, quills, scales, spikes, horns and massive body armour, while the Saurischia – the branch that includes the massive Tyrannosaurus rex – had feathers paired with scales, claws and sharp teeth.

Both branches adapted in different ways to their changing environment, but only one survived to fly away into the future.

The exhibition features four life-sized, moving dinosaurs, skeletons, touchable fossil casts and artworks that reimagine what dinosaurs really looked like.

Visitors can become dinosaur experts, learning about how different types of dinosaurs fed, fought and reproduced.

Canterbury Museum Senior Curator Human History Dr Paul Scofield says the exhibition is one of the biggest the Museum has hosted in recent years.

“It has been a huge hit in other parts of New Zealand and we’re sure it’ll go down just as well with Cantabrians.”

Admission charges apply. Ticket prices are:

  • Adults: $10
  • Children (under 15 years): $5
  • Children (under 3 years): Free
  • Small Family Pass (1 Adult and up to 2 children): $18
  • Large Family Pass (2 Adults and up to 3 children): $28

International touring exhibitions like Dinosaur rEvolution are expensive to stage in the Museum. The Museum is charging for entry to help cover the costs.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Canterbury Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 