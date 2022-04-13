Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māoriland Announces TWO Festivals At Matariki 2022

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Maoriland Film Festival

Māoriland is excited to announce the dates for its 2022 Indigenous film festival and its new Matariki Ramaroa light arts festival.

After postponement earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Māoriland Film Festival (MFF) will run over five days from June 29 to July 3 in Ōtaki. MFF2022 will coincide with a month-long Matariki Light Art Festival - Matariki Ramaroa, also run by Māoriland.

At MFF2022 Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe will share their stories in over 80 films screening at the MFF with award-winning feature length drama and illuminating documentaries, to a diverse collection of short films.

MFF2022 Programme director Madeleine Hakaraia de Young says lifting of border restrictions means the return of international filmmakers to present their films.

"Māoriland is 9 years young and the largest in person international Indigenous film festival in the world ” says Madeleine.

“Pre covid international filmmakers and screen industry reps were coming in bigger numbers every year to the festival. When the borders closed our Aotearoa filmmaking community was brought closer together at Māoriland. Now there’ll be an even bigger reason to celebrate as we welcome our friends from overseas back to Ōtaki to share their films.

“Ōtaki will be the place to be this Winter!”

The full programme for the 2022 Māoriland Film Festival will be announced on May 18.

MFF2022 occurs with the month-long Matariki Ramaroa creating a double celebration for the Kāpiti region. The two festivals combined will provide a month of arts experiences starting on June 24, 2022 - the first Matariki public holiday.

In 2003 I published the first of three Matariki themed books. At that time I knew very little about the constellation. I was travelling around the country asking people what they knew. 20 years later we are about to celebrate with a public holiday and by being part of the organising team behind two festivals. Said Māoriland Film Festival Director Libby Hakaraia.

Matariki Ramaroa runs through July with the Māoriland Film Festival, theatre and art exhibitions before ending with the closing weekend of the Light sculptures at Ōtaki Beach on July 15 - 17.

“I’m excited that Kāpiti proudly supports the special tradition of Matariki - celebrating together, making space to remember loved ones, being inspired and engaged and having important conversations together”, said Matariki Ramaroa festival producer Dylan Herkes.

The Matariki Ramaroa programme will be revealed through May starting May 3.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maoriland Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 