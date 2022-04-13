Māoriland Announces TWO Festivals At Matariki 2022

Māoriland is excited to announce the dates for its 2022 Indigenous film festival and its new Matariki Ramaroa light arts festival.

After postponement earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Māoriland Film Festival (MFF) will run over five days from June 29 to July 3 in Ōtaki. MFF2022 will coincide with a month-long Matariki Light Art Festival - Matariki Ramaroa, also run by Māoriland.

At MFF2022 Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe will share their stories in over 80 films screening at the MFF with award-winning feature length drama and illuminating documentaries, to a diverse collection of short films.

MFF2022 Programme director Madeleine Hakaraia de Young says lifting of border restrictions means the return of international filmmakers to present their films.

"Māoriland is 9 years young and the largest in person international Indigenous film festival in the world ” says Madeleine.

“Pre covid international filmmakers and screen industry reps were coming in bigger numbers every year to the festival. When the borders closed our Aotearoa filmmaking community was brought closer together at Māoriland. Now there’ll be an even bigger reason to celebrate as we welcome our friends from overseas back to Ōtaki to share their films.

“Ōtaki will be the place to be this Winter!”

The full programme for the 2022 Māoriland Film Festival will be announced on May 18.

MFF2022 occurs with the month-long Matariki Ramaroa creating a double celebration for the Kāpiti region. The two festivals combined will provide a month of arts experiences starting on June 24, 2022 - the first Matariki public holiday.

In 2003 I published the first of three Matariki themed books. At that time I knew very little about the constellation. I was travelling around the country asking people what they knew. 20 years later we are about to celebrate with a public holiday and by being part of the organising team behind two festivals. Said Māoriland Film Festival Director Libby Hakaraia.

Matariki Ramaroa runs through July with the Māoriland Film Festival, theatre and art exhibitions before ending with the closing weekend of the Light sculptures at Ōtaki Beach on July 15 - 17.

“I’m excited that Kāpiti proudly supports the special tradition of Matariki - celebrating together, making space to remember loved ones, being inspired and engaged and having important conversations together”, said Matariki Ramaroa festival producer Dylan Herkes.

The Matariki Ramaroa programme will be revealed through May starting May 3.

© Scoop Media

