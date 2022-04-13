A Chance For A Young Artist To Launch Their Career At NZ’s Breakout Art Show

Art in the Park has partnered with The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand to offer a unique opportunity for a young, aspiring kiwi artist to launch their career alongside 100 of the country's best talents at this year’s show (Sep 8th - 11th). One young artist (18-30) who has completed The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand’s short and free Enterprise Programme workshop, will get the chance to have their own dedicated exhibition at the Eden Park based show.

“This partnership is a call to young, aspiring artists to change their lives through the mentorship and support of The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of launching their career at Art in the Park.” - Sofija Matich, Director, Art in the Park.

The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand’s Enterprise Programme builds on entrepreneurial foundations and gives young taiohi some of the skills needed to make a living doing what they love. For young creators unsure of how to commercialise their venture, or without the financial resources to establish themselves, this programme offers opportunities to secure funding as well as important mentorship from experienced creators and entrepreneurs - including the minds behind Art in the Park.

The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa Chair, Andrew Williams says, “Young, creative people who want to thrive and build sustainable lives sit at the centre of our mahi. Our Partnership with Art in the Park provides an amazing opportunity for a young artist to get their career started with mentoring, funding and a showcase spot at New Zealand’s newest and most exciting art show.”

Art in the Park was 2021’s breakout art event, bursting onto the Auckland art scene with a sell-out show. More than 11,000 people came to Eden park, queuing the length of the stadium to meet and support over 100 of New Zealand’s artists.

Visitors bought the art they loved and immersed themselves in the country's diverse artistic voices.

Together, Art in the Park and The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand are looking to propel young New Zealand artists into the spotlight, and kick start their career.

To find our more information on how to register for The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand’s Enterprise Programme please visit: www.princes-trust.org.nz/enterprise-programme

Early Bird tickets to Art in the Park are on sale 9am 14th March 2022 and can be purchased at www.artinthepark.co.nz. GA Tickets start from $15.

