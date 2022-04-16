Statement From Glenn Moore

It has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision to resign as Head Coach of the Black Ferns, effective immediately.

The decision to resign from a position I am passionate about six months before the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup has been really tough for both me and my family.

The Black Ferns is a team of talented, motivated players, coaches, and management and I unreservedly share their goal to win this pinnacle event. However, I remain concerned that the prolonged Cultural & Environmental Review continues to be distracting at a time when all focus needs to be on maximising performance. As such, I feel it is in the best interests of the team that I step down.

As Head Coach, my priority has always been to ensure that the Black Ferns team excels both on and off the field. However, with a large squad of committed rugby players who have all worked hard to secure a black jersey, my role involved making some tough decisions on the selection of the team. These decisions are always made in consultation with the wider coaching team and are never taken lightly.

When the team is not performing at the level required for international competition, then difficult and direct conversations need to happen. It is also important to explore different combinations in the lead up to pinnacle events. In my experience, players take the news that they are not performing, or not selected in the starting line-up, differently.

While the review made numerous recommendations regarding areas of improvement for NZ Rugby and Team Management, a key learning from the review is that NZ Rugby must put in place the appropriate training and support systems for management and players on how to provide and receive feedback.

While the social media post allegations importantly resulted in Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate receiving the health and wellbeing support she needed. I did not agree with the allegations she made, and they were misleading. The post provided no context and unfairly and inaccurately represented me as a coach and a person. My values and beliefs were called into question, and it was very disappointing not only to me but also to my family. I have refrained from making any public comment about that until now out of concern for Te Kura’s wellbeing at the time she made her post and to allow the Review process to be completed. NZ Rugby were fully aware of my position throughout, and this was reflected in their endorsement of me as Head Coach.

When used appropriately, social media can be a very powerful tool, but I believe it is important to remember that not everything that is posted is factual or in context. I am grateful for the overwhelming support shown to me by current and former players, other coaches across various sports, and all those who have reached out to me.

It has been an honour to lead the Black Ferns team over the past 6½ years, and I am proud of all the team’s achievements throughout that period, including winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2017 and being the first women’s team to be named World Rugby team of the year. These accomplishments were only made possible through the hard work and commitment of a group of dedicated players, coaches, and management.

I would like to thank all the players, coaches, and management, both past and present. It has been my privilege to lead you as Head Coach. I would also like to thank NZ Rugby for supporting me throughout my time as the Black Ferns Head Coach. I wish the team the best of luck as they compete against the world’s best female rugby players at the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup. You have my absolute support but now as a fan, I will be cheering for you throughout.

