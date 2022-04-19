Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Come Together -- Fleetwood Mac's Rumours | Three Concerts Only

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 5:52 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

JULY 7, OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON
JULY 8, TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH
JULY 9, KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AUCKLAND 
Pre-sales start today at 3pm | All remaining ticket on sale Friday at 9am
Ticketmaster & Ticketek

Following the massive success and stellar reviews of the Come Together concert series, Liberty Stage is thrilled to announce its latest tour by New Zealand’s favourite musicians recreating some of history’s best-ever albums.
 
Come Together – Fleetwood Mac's Rumours features an epic line-up and absolute killer band including Laughton Kora, Julia Deans, Mel Parsons, Dianne Swann, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Jol Mulholland (MD), Alistair Deverick, and Mike Hall. Together they will perform the album in its entirety, back-to-back, track-by-track with a bonus set of Fleetwood Mac classics.
 
This is the final album in the series from 2021 (after Yellow Brick Rd and Sticky Fingers), delayed due to Covid. 

Pre-sales for Come Together – Fleetwood Mac's Rumours start today at 3pm via Ticketmaster and Ticketek. All remaining tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.
 
Fans of the Come Together series (Goodbye Yellow Brick Rd, Sticky Fingers, Live Rust, Brothers In Arms, Abbey Road) are urged to move quickly as this series, like the others, is expected to sell quickly. TICKETS FROM $99 + TICKETING CHARGES

Released 45 years ago, Rumours is the eleventh studio album by Fleetwood Mac.

The album was recorded in the midst of heavy drug use and relationship break-up dramas – shaping the songs that became a cultural phenomenon. 

Rumours was an instant commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide within just a month of its release. 
It has received widespread acclaim from critics and has now sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
In NZ it has achieved 13 x platinum sales and is sitting in the top 20 album charts 45 years after its release. Arguably every household in NZ has a copy and it is loved by both young and old. 
Our Come Together band have been waiting a very long time to bring this album to our stages. 

Book now, you don’t want to miss this! 
About COME TOGETHER
Come Together brings together a Supergroup of our best NZ artists and musicians to collaborate and perform legendary albums in their entirety, live in concert.  Borne out of an aspiration to showcase our greatest musicians to a wider audience, these tours have already attracted well over 20,000 concertgoers. 

WWW.LIBERTYSTAGE.COM

