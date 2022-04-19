What’s Streaming This May On Shudder In New Zealand

NEW FILM PREMIERES

PLUS NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S GROWING LIBRARY, INCLUDING GENRE CLASSICS AND RECENT FAN FAVOURITES

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL AND EXCLUSIVE FILMS

The Twin – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 6th May

View Trailer: HERE

In The Twin, following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twin sons, Rachel (Teresa Palmer, A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies, Lights Out) and husband Anthony (Steven Cree, A Discovery of Witches, Outlander) relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving child in the hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him. Written by Aleksi Hyvärinen and Taneli Mustonen and directed by Taneli Mustonen.

The Sadness – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 12th May

View Trailer: HERE

The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel and ghastly things they can imagine. Murder, torture, and mutilation are only the beginning. A young couple is pushed to the limits of sanity as they try to reunite amid the violence and depravity. The age of civility and order is no more. The film is the feature debut of writer and director Rob Jabbaz and stars Regina Lei (76 Horror Bookstore), Berant Zhu (We Are Champions, How to Train Our Dragon), Tzu-Chiang Wang (It’s Drizzling) and In-Ru Chen. Official Selection Locarno Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Frightfest and winner “Best First Feature,” Fantsia International Film Festival. Written and directed by Rob Jabbaz.

The Found Footage Phenomenon – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 19th May

View Trailer: HERE

This documentary tracks the origins of the found footage technique and how it has been transformed with technological changes throughout the last few decades. The Found Footage Phenomenon features interviews with integral found footage directors whose films impacted the horror genre like no other sub-genre has, around the turn of the millennium. Score by music legend Simon Boswell. Written, directed and produced by Sarah Appleton and Phillip Escott.

A Banquet – A Shudder Exclusive

New Film Premieres 26th May

View Trailer: HERE

Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith, Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight. In an agonising dilemma, torn between love and fear, Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs. Starring Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes and Lindsay Duncan. Written by Justin Bull and directed by Ruth Paxton.

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S LIBRARY

2nd May

Eli Roth's History of Horror S3

This season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror continues to explore the fun and the fear of scary films – both timeless classics and wildly frightening films that flew under the radar, tackling the topics of Sequels (That Don’t Suck), Infections, Psychics, Apocalyptic Horror, Holiday Horror and Mad Scientists. All-star lineup of interviewees include Cate Blanchett, Margaret Cho, Jeffrey Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Geena Davis, Lex Scott Davis, Robert Englund, Vanessa Hudgens, Elliott Knight, David Koechner, Christopher Landon, Meat Loaf, Greg Nicotero, Jonah Ray, Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Rothe, Madeleine Stowe, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Tilly, Edgar Wright, Rob Zombie, and many others.

3rd May

Excess Flesh

Jill becomes obsessed with Jennifer, her gorgeous roommate, and in a twisted attempt to bring them closer together, violently imprisons Jennifer inside their apartment.

The Glass Coffin

A maniac traps an actress in a limousine, feeding her commands through a distorted speaker. She must comply with his deranged demands if she ever wants to leave the limo again.

Life After Beth

A guy (Dane DeHaan) discovers that his girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) has returned from the dead, but his joy turns to horror as she slowly undergoes a horrible transformation.

10th May

V/H/S: Viral

A police chase through the streets of Los Angeles inspires dozens of fame-obsessed teens to try to capture the salacious footage, but they are unaware that they will face their own deaths as stars of the next video sensation.

February

An unseen evil affects two girls staying at a boarding school over winter break. Rose (Lucy Boynton) is fretting over an unplanned pregnancy and Kat (Kiernan Shipka) has convinced herself her parents are dead, giving the entity the perfect cover to start turning the young women inside out. And then there’s Joan (Emma Roberts), who’s just left an asylum and is heading to the girl’s school…

17th May

We Summon the Darkness

Heading to a party at a secluded country house after a heavy metal concert, three best friends cross paths with some sadistic killers.

The Taking of Deborah Logan

An elderly woman battling Alzheimer’s disease agrees to let a film crew document her condition, but they discover something far more sinister is going on.

24th May

Knock Knock

Two nubile, stranded women (Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo) reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect (Keanu Reeves).

Tales of Halloween

Ten short stories revolving around ghosts, ghouls, monsters, the devil, aliens, and axe murderers who terrorise a suburb on Halloween night.

31st May

Viral

Separated from their father (Michael Kelly), two teenage sisters (Sofia Black-D'Elia, Analeigh Tipton) try to survive an apocalyptic viral outbreak that leads to a quarantine.

The Resident

When a young doctor suspects she may not be alone in her new Brooklyn loft, she learns that her landlord has formed a frightening obsession with her.

Blair Witch (2016)

A young man and his friends venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to uncover the mystery surrounding his missing sister. Many believe her disappearance 17 years earlier is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. At first the group is hopeful, especially when two locals act as guides through the dark and winding woods. As the night wears on, a visit from a menacing presence soon makes them realise that the legend is all too real, and more sinister than they could have ever imagined.

