Win The Ultimate OatAM This Mother’s Day!

Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket continue their local, kiwi collaboration as they celebrate Mother’s Day together and offer mums the chance to win the ultimate OatAM experience this May!

These two homegrown, New Zealand, heritage brands collectively strive to support Kiwi’s wellbeing and this Mother’s Day is a chance for families and whānau to take the pressure off, have fun, and spend the day together. A healthy Harraways OatAM breakfast can be their first accomplishment of the day.

Families can donate a minimum of $30 to support the amazing services Whānau Āwhina Plunket provides within our communities. In return, each family will receive a Breakfast pack full of items to spoil mum and make it easy for families to be creative in the kitchen! Donations can be made to Plunket via their events website www.raiseabundle.org.nz

Now more than ever Whānau Āwhina Plunket requires support to allow them to continue to provide services for the health and wellbeing of tamariki and their whānau. As seen recently in the media, the charity has had to make the tough decision to end the delivery of their longstanding Parenting Education Programme (PEPE). However, Whānau Āwhina Plunket still provides hundreds of groups and courses including specialist referral services covering breastfeeding, mental health support, pregnancy education, and navigating children into early childhood education.

Funds raised from this Mother’s Day promotion will support these vital services. Every family who donates will have the opportunity to enter the Ultimate OatAM with Harraways promotion. All that families need to do is share their Mother’s Day Breakfast experience on their Instagram page with the hashtags #OatAM and #harraways. This ultimate prize includes all you need for an amazing morning experience!

Harraways will be including its brand-new, health-plus, quick cook rolled oats in the breakfast packs – Blackcurrant & Spiced Apple Oats with added Iron and Zinc for Immunity, Raspberry Coconut Oats with less sugar, and the new Strawberry Cream with less sugar single serve sachets. For breakfast inspiration, recipe cards will be supplied, plus a vintage tea towel to add a little retro charm in the kitchen.

For the ultimate prize pack, DeLonghi has contributed its La Specialista Prestigio coffee machine, in sleek stainless steel, for the ultimate at-home barista experience. Wallace Cotton has included an impressive voucher for the ultimate table setting, and Living Nature’s Dawn to Dusk Duo Serum & Lipstick gift sets will make you look and feel great too!

Go on, join in, and spread the HOMEGROWN love for your Mum this Mother’s Day!

www.raiseabundle.org.nz

