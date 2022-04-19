Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Pūtahi Announces Open Christchurch Exclusive: Christ Church Cathedral Behind-the-fences Tours

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Te Putahi

Open Christchurch, the annual celebration of architectural excellence, is delighted to announce a festival exclusive: a chance to get behind the fences of the city’s most talked about building in the post-quake rebuild - the Christ Church Cathedral.

With the recent shift to the Orange setting of the government’s protection framework, free bookable tours are now able to go ahead on 30 April and 1 May with members of the cathedral’s reinstatement team.

Although these tours do not include entry into the building itself (not even the construction company has been inside the cathedral), this is a unique and limited opportunity to get close to the building.

Members of the public booked on the tours will get to hear more about the building’s history, significance and architecture, as well as the process of reinstatement from those in the know.

Project Director Keith Paterson says that “The project is delighted to be part of Open Christchurch, providing a close-up experience to members of the Christchurch community,” while Dr Jessica Halliday, Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture & City-making Director, says the Open Christchurch team are thrilled to be able to offer the experience as part of the programme.

“It is exciting to hear from those working on this significant project and to get a sneak peak at what has been going on behind the fences over the last few years. This is a special access highlight of the 2022 programme and we are grateful for the support of the reinstatement team, experts and contractors who have worked hard to make this happen.”

Other highlights include getting behind the doors of the recently restored Observatory Tower and Physics & Biology Buildings/The Observatory Hotel at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora before they are even open to the public; visiting with Mayor Lianne Dalziel in the Mayor’s Lounge at Te Hononga Civic Building for some of the best views across the city; free, bookable birdwatching workshops at the Ōruapaeroa/Travis Wetlands Bird Hide; a unique architectural encounter at the Harewood Crematorium on the Friday evening.

Tickets for the behind-the-fences tours of the Christ Church Cathedral will be released to the public at 1pm on Wednesday 20 April.

The festival invites the public to participate in this celebration of our special spaces on 30 April and 1 May.


Visit openchch.nz for bookings and more information.

