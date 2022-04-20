Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Northland’s Secret War Features In New Aotearoa Unearthed Podcast Episode

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

A new addition to a popular podcast series on New Zealand archaeology throws a spotlight on Northland’s secret war.

Podcast editor, Rosemary Baird of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, interviews four Northlanders who used archaeological research and investigation techniques to piece together a picture of ‘Fortress Northland’; a staggering network of defence infrastructure which was literally constructed in panicked haste following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour in December 1941.

The WWII in Northland episode is available to download on Spotify and iTunes from 25 April (Anzac Day).

“Rapid Japanese conquests in the Pacific region followed, including the fall of Hong Kong which happened within days of Pearl Harbour. As a result, New Zealand’s military and Public Works Department fast-tracked a plan to create a network of military camps, observation stations and other war infrastructure in response to the threat,” says Rosemary.

“Military leaders identified Northland as the most likely landing place for a Japanese invasion force, and so huge resources were invested into developing military infrastructure that could meet this challenge.”

The extraordinary network of camps and other facilities – including an integrated defence network in the Bay of Islands which included Waitangi – disappeared in 1943, almost as quickly as it had appeared once the threat from invasion had subsided.

“It vanished almost literally overnight. Nobody knew much about it until Jack Kemp and Bill Guthrie – two Heritage New Zealand volunteers in Northland – started investigating sites and interviewing people,” she says.

“Assisted by Heritage New Zealand Northland staff Bill Edwards and James Robinson, the result is a highly detailed inventory of the facilities that had been developed, and where exactly they were located. The podcast tells the story, in Jack and Bill’s words, of the journey of discovery they embarked upon which has shed new light on this hitherto all but unknown aspect of Northland’s war past.”

Aotearoa Unearthed: Archaeology for Everyone is a podcast series by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, produced in partnership with the New Zealand Archaeological Association. The Northland World War II podcast episode is being released for Archaeology Week 2022 (April 23 -May 1).

Archaeology Week is run annually by the New Zealand Archaeological Association, to promote the archaeology of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Aotearoa Unearthed Episode List

  1. Toilets and drains in colonial Christchurch: Katharine Watson
  2. Archaeological landscapes through a Māori lens: Makere Rika-Heke
  3. The Southern Cemeteries Project: Hallie Buckley and Peter Petchey
  4. Repatriating our ancestors: Amber Aranui
  5. Dunedin’s shoreline reclamation archaeology: Matthew Schmidt
  6. Māori rock art: Gerard O’Regan and Amanda Symon
  7. Children’s artefacts from Christchurch: Jessie Garland
  8. Protecting New Zealand’s archaeology: Vanessa Tanner
  9. Investigating and dating Waikato wetland pā: Alan Hogg, Warren Gumbley, Tom Roa, Gretchen Boswijk and Isaac McIvor.
  10. World War II in Northland – Jack Kemp, Bill Guthrie, Bill Edwards and James Robinson

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 