Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Legacy Of Anzac: Why Is It Still So Significant?

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Why do Kiwis and Australians still view the Gallipoli campaign, fought more than 100 years ago in a distant Turkish peninsula, as an expression of national identity?

In Anzac Nations: The legacy of Gallipoli in New Zealand and Australia, 1965–2015 (Otago University Press, 2022) University of Auckland historian Dr Rowan Light examines the myth-making around Anzac and how the commemoration has evolved.

He looks at what shapes this collective remembrance and how commemorations differ between the two nations, as well as exploring how societies make meaning and express value and beliefs through practices like remembrance and commemoration.

He says in 1965, many assumed the tradition of remembering the Anzacs wouldn’t survive beyond the death of the last Gallipoli veteran.

“Whereas when we came to the Anzac Centenary in 2015 the Australian federal government outspent all other countries, and New Zealand’s centenary programme was the largest commemoration in the country’s history.”

Dr Light is also interested in who has authority over what is – and isn’t – remembered on 25 April, and why this national memory focuses so heavily on the place and experience of Gallipoli, rather than on other aspects of past violence at home or abroad.

“The way we commemorate the Anzacs at Gallipoli has changed in ways that would surprise most New Zealanders. Whereas in 1965, Anzac Day was an exclusive practice centered on the image of the citizen-soldier as an imperial and masculine warrior, today we can see the sense of public ownership over 25 April, in which the New Zealand public are front and centre of a nationally inclusive day.”

He says part of this shift is that we expect our political leaders to speak on Anzac Day and extol the national values of Anzac in ways that would have been extraordinary to earlier generations.

The book looks at the changing and contested meanings of Anzac from the 1960s to the 1980s, the expanded role of the state in commemoration since 1990 and responses to these shifts by Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

It brings together stories and evidence from both Australia and New Zealand and includes examples of how groups of people, such as writers, filmmakers, protestors and prime ministers, have reinvented the story of the Anzacs for public audiences.

Based on archival work done on both sides of the Tasman, Dr Light’s research is unique because it offers, for the first time, a study of Anzac commemoration in both countries, drawing on comparative and transnational approaches.

“A comparative lens allows us to see more starkly the contrast between different national uses of the Anzac story, while transnationalism opens up the possibility that one has influenced the other,” he says.

Dr Light teaches Aotearoa New Zealand histories in the University of Auckland's Faculty of Arts. He is also project curator at the Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira, assisting with research on the history, remembrance and commemoration of the New Zealand Wars.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 