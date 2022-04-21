Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Miles Calder Announces Nationwide Duo Tour Of Aotearoa

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 5:37 pm
Press Release: The Label

Wellington songwriter Miles Calder has announced a nationwide duo tour of Aotearoa for May through to July 2022. Nominated for Best Folk Artist at this year's Aotearoa Music Awards, Miles returns off the back of his celebrated 2021 solo debut album Autopilot Life. Today, he shares a bonus track recorded in the Autopilot Life sessions ‘Workman Song,' a rollicking folk-rock number about a vivid dream recalling figures from Miles' time in New York. Listen and download 'Workman Song' HERE. See full tour dates and ticket details below.

With an abundance of new material to test out, Miles is itching to get out and play shows again. The upcoming tour features Miles alongside bandmate and guitar maestro Chris Armour, playing re-imagined acoustic versions of previously released songs and forthcoming singles. Audiences can expect an intimate and musically lush performance, with Miles' spellbinding vocals and pristine arrangements taken to striking new territory. Kicking off NZ Music Month on May 19 at The Boathouse in Nelson, the duo will journey to regional destinations around the country such as Ahuahu Villas in New Plymouth, and Paisley Stage in Napier. The tour is rounded out by a full-band show in hometown Wellington on June 11 with Nick George on drums, Steve Moodie on bass, and Dayle Jellyman on keys joining the fun on-stage.

Miles says: “It’s been a long time since I’ve done a run of acoustic shows, and we decided some upcoming singles are a great opportunity for sitting down with crowds and doing something more intimate. After being rather locked in over the summer, I’m excited to bring songs to audiences again, especially in this stripped-back way. We still really wanted to have a full band hometown show to cut loose and make some noise too!"

Miles is now moving into an exciting new period of creativity, working with Sam Flynn Scott (The Phoenix Foundation) as a producer. The new work continues to build on the indie-folk and psychedelia that defined Autopilot Life, finding deeper atmospheres and rich arrangements that elevate Miles’ superb songwriting. Stay tuned for a new single 'Pushing & Pulling' before the tour gets underway.

Miles Calder
Pushing & Pulling Single Release Tour

Thursday 19 May 2022 - The Boathouse, Nelson
Friday 20 May 2022 - Le Cafe, Picton 
Saturday 21 May 2022 - Mussel Inn, Golden Bay 
Thursday 26 May 2022 - Ahuahu Villas, New Plymouth 
Friday 27 May 2022 The Globe Theatre, Palmerston North 
Saturday 28 May 2022 - Vogelmorn Hall, Wellington 
Friday 3 June 2022 - Paisley Stage, Napier 
Saturday 4 June 2022 - St. Peters Hall, Paekakariki
Sunday 5 June 2022 - Secret Show, Lincoln, Selwyn
Saturday 11 June 2022 - San Fran, Wellington (FULL BAND)
Saturday July 2nd - The Wine Cellar, Auckland (Miles solo)
 

