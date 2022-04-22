Multi-platinum Selling Calum Scott (UK) Returns To AU & NZ In November 2022

British singer-songwriter Calum Scott will return to Australia and New Zealand this November

will return to and this Smash singles include ‘Dancing On My Own’, ‘You Are The Reason’, ‘Where Are You Now’, ‘Biblical’, ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’ and more

and more Playing in Perth , Melbourne , Sydney , Brisbane and Auckland

, , , and Pre-sale Tuesday 26 April before the general public on sale on Friday 29 April

before the general public on sale on Tickets available at frontiertouring.com/calumscott

Frontier Touring are delighted to announce British singer-songwriter Calum Scott will return to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2018, playing shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland this November.

The Yorkshire born artist will kick off his tour with his first ever west coast performance at Metropolis Fremantle (Perth) on Saturday 5 November. He will then take to the east coast playing Corner Hotel (Melbourne) on Tuesday 8 November, Enmore Theatre (Sydney) on Friday 11 November, The Tivoli (Brisbane) on Saturday 12 November, and closing the tour at Powerstation (Auckland) on Tuesday 15 November.

“This year couldn’t really get any better and then I go ahead and release headline tour dates in Australia and New Zealand..! Literally cannot wait to be back in two countries I never thought I’d have the opportunity to visit let alone have my own show in - mind blown! I am coming with my band, with brand new music and with the same love for these countries that I left with in 2018. After the last few years we’ve all had, I promise these shows are going to be magic.” – Calum Scott

Frontier Members get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday 26 April at 12pm AEST before the general public on sale begins Friday 29 April at 12pm AEST. Tickets available at frontiertouring.com/calumscott.

Calum Scott's latest single ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’ is about the pain of heartbreak and lost love, with undertones of hopefulness throughout that make it a beautiful and touching ballad. Taken from his yet to be announced sophomore album due for release later this year, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with earlier releases ‘Biblical’ and ‘Rise’, which both debuted in 2021, three years after the release of his first full-length record Only Human.

While best known for his slow tempo tracks and breathtaking vocal range, Calum’s musical catalogue has expanded since his last AU and NZ visit. With two huge house music collaborations added to his repertoire in the past year, he put his melodic vocals to superb use on the ARIA Platinum certified ‘Where Are You Now’ – the #1 Australian Radio Chart smash by Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies that hit #5 on the ARIA Singles Chart – and ‘Rain In Ibiza’, the three-way anthemic collaboration between German DJ Felix Jaehn, The Stickmen Project, and Calum. In 2019, Scott teamed up with Felix Jaehn on the summer dance hit ‘Love On Myself’.

Calum Scott became a household name after competing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 where he auditioned with a perfectly stripped back cover of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’. The performance earned him an emotional standing ovation from the audience and judging panel, including a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. His ‘golden-boy’ status continued when he independently released his cover of ‘Dancing On My Own’ which peaked at #2 on both the ARIA and UK Singles Charts. The now ARIA 11x Platinum certified single also reached #1 in six countries, became Britian’s best-selling single of the summer 2016 and earned him a coveted nomination for British Single of the Year at the 2017 Brit Awards.

The track was later added to his debut album, Only Human, which was released in 2018 following his signing to Capitol Records. The debut record hit No.1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe and housed 15 soulful tracks packed with deeply reflective and personal lyrics, as well as both the original cover and a remix of ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto.

Some of the most beloved singles from this album include ‘Rhythm Inside’, ‘You Are The Reason’, ‘What I Miss Most’, and ‘If Our Love Is Wrong’, which explore the feelings of liberation and self-acceptance that Calum says accompanied his coming out journey, along with past experiences of love and heartbreak.

‘Scott is one of those artists that’s even better live than he is on record’ – Entertainment Focus

‘His emotion is raw, and his story-telling ability through the music surely leaves a message that resonates with every single member of the audience in one way or another.’ – Platform Magazine

‘A moment of pure magic.’ – Ambient Light

Calum Scott is an artist that brings his life experiences to the stage in the same way he does his song writing, with fans encouraged to come prepared to sing and cry alongside him simultaneously.

CALUM SCOTT

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

November 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring and More FM (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/calumscott

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 26 April (12pm AEST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

Saturday 5 November

Metropolis Fremantle | Perth, WA

18+

On sale: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Tuesday 8 November

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

18+

On sale: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 11 November

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Licenced All Ages

On sale: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 12 November

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

On sale: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Tuesday 15 November

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

On sale: Friday 29 April (12pm AEST)

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

© Scoop Media

