Young Guns Star Again As Allan Wins Pole Position

Heart of Racing rising star Hugo Allan continued his rich vein of form with pole position at Hampton Downs at the final round of the 2022 Toyota 86 Championship.

The championship's up and coming stars maintained their pace from the previous round at Taupo with Allan, Ronan Murphy and Marco Giltrap all starring in the session and making up the top three qualifiers.

Allan had bided his time in the 20 minute session before clocking his 1 minute 16.684 second pole position lap.

Up until those closing moments the session had been dominated by Ronan Murphy, who produced a superb middle sector on his best lap before making full use of a handy tow to the finish line from team mate John Penny. That put Murphy two tenths clear, but Allan was far from done and put everything together when it mattered most.

"In the first part of qualifying the car wasn't perfect but I came in and we did a bit of a tune up and then headed out again," he said afterwards. "I think it was a bit of the car and a bit of me in that best lap, but it's great that the three of us are up the front again and I can't wait to go racing."

Remarkably, the top 16 cars in the 21 car field were covered by less than a second. The two championship protagonists, Rowan Shepherd and Simon Evans, could only manage fifth and sixth fastest respectively and will share the third row of the grid for Saturday's opening race of the final weekend.

Behind Allan, Murphy and Giltrap, Brock Gilchrist maintained his late season charge to lock out the final spot on the second row in fourth. With Shepherd and Evans on the third row, it was Zac Stichbury and Dion Pitt who claimed seventh and eighth on the grid with top Masters class racer Penny and rookie Matthew McCutcheon rounding out a hugely competitive top ten.

Championship challenger Justin Allen will line up 11th on the grid with plenty of work to do when the race gets underway later today.

2022 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 6 Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – Qualifying

Pos # NAME TEAM 1 23 Hugo ALLAN The Heart of Racing 01:16.684 2 91 Ronan MURPHY Action Motorsport 01:16.859 3 84 Marco GILTRAP Giltrap Group Motorsport 01:16.907 4 10 Brock GILCHRIST CareVets Racing 01:16.946 5 1 Rowan SHEPHERD Action Motorsport 01:17.024 6 4 Simon EVANS Giltrap Group Motorsport 01:17.074 7 72 Zac STICHBURY Mackenzie Motorsport 01:17.074 8 5 Dion PITT Action Motorsport 01:17.092 9 22 John PENNY Action Motorsport 01:17.170 10 96 Matthew MCCUTCHEON Action Motorsport 01:17.230 11 99 Justin ALLEN International Motorsport 01:17.244 12 14 Fynn OSBORNE James Marshall Motorsport 01:17.274 13 55 Christina ORR WEST Dayle ITM 01:17.278 14 74 Todd PRUJEAN Todd Prujean Motorsport 01:17.356 15 25 Chelsea HERBERT The Heart of Racing 01:17.359 16 52 Rianna O'MEARA-HUNT The Heart of Racing 01:17.682 17 222 Todd FOSTER International Motorsport 01:17.759 18 8 Mark MALLARD Mark Mallard Racing 01:17.831 19 15 Clay OSBORNE James Marshall Motorsport 01:17.862 20 11 Will MORTON iMac Race Engineering 01:17.873 21 9 Sam COTTERILL International Motorsport 01:18.292

