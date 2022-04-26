Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZMACI Master Carver James Rickard Hangs Up His Tools After 55 Years

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Maori Arts and Crafts Institute

With his signature durag, ready smile, and unmatched work ethic, Master Carver James Rickard has been a part of NZMACI’s fabric since he enrolled in the first carving school intake in 1967.

Now, after 55 years of honing his skills and passing down his considerable knowledge to generations of carvers, Mr Rickard is hanging up his tools to spend more time with whānau.

Mr Rickard has not only dedicated decades of his life teaching the traditional Māori art form, he has been instrumental in creating hundreds of bespoke pieces that now hold pride of place around the world.

But, ever humble, Mr Rickard says there have been numerous hands involved over the years.

“It’s not about me. As a race, Māori have left our mark around the world. The pou maumahara gifted to the Passchendaele Memorial Museum in Belgium is an example of how, through our art, we have been able to create monuments that represent us as Māori.”

Mr Rickard says finishing the kūwaha that was recently gifted to Gardens by the Bay in Singapore allowed him to neatly tie up his time at NZMACI.

“I’ve been trying to finish up for the past seven years but there’s just never been a good time because of all the overlapping kaupapa.

“Now’s the time to go home. They want to build papakainga and a marae on our whānau land so that’s what I’ll do.”

Mr Rickard says he’s proud of how far NZMACI has come, and all the carvers that have come through the doors.

“NZMACI was established with the purpose of fostering and growing our traditional art to aid in a cultural revitalisation.

“I think that has been achieved, NZMACI has had a significant impact on the arts and we can be really proud of that.

“Māori are so clever in the way we adapt to new things; The momentum we have gained will continue as long as we keep adapting to new things, teaching new things.”

NZMACI General Manager Eraia Kiel says Mr Rickard has helped shape the carving school and will be sorely missed.

“The magnitude of Matua’s contribution to NZMACI cannot be understated. There is a piece of him in almost every corner of this globe and he will continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

Te Puia General Manager Sales and Marketing Sean Marsh says Mr Rickard has been one of the enduring faces of NZMACI and has been fundamentally important to the institute’s growth.

“Matua James has always taken care of everyone around him, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, what language you speak or where you are in life – people have always been drawn to him and he has the special ability of being able to connect with everyone.

“We should all be aspiring to be like him, not necessarily as a master carver, but a person who is always willing to give more than he takes.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maori Arts and Crafts Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 