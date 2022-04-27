Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Sailors Looking To Mix It Up In Hyeres

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

New Zealand sailors are renowned for enjoying stronger breezes but many of this country's top Olympic campaigners are hoping for some lighter winds at the French Olympic Week regatta in Hyeres to mix things up.

It's not that they're struggling in stronger winds - and the breeze built in strength during day two in Hyeres - with five boats inside the top 10 of their respective fleets and others lurking not far off the pace.

Veerle ten Have continues to impress in the women's iQFoil and is fourth overall, Tom Saunders and George Gautrey are fifth and sixth respectively in the ILCA 7 (Laser), Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson are sixth in the Nacra 17 and Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie ninth in the 49er.

There will be one more day of qualifying tonight (NZ time) before the top sailors in their respective fleets move into gold fleet for three more days of racing. They'll likely face different conditions on day three, with onshore winds and bigger waves replacing gusty offshore breezes and flat water.

Saunders banked two more good scores today, including a race win, to be well placed in the ILCA 7 but there's very little in it at the top with only 10 points separating the top 10.

"It was another windy day of qualifying and everyone keeps converting low scores," Saunders said. "I had two more good starts today so I'll look to keep that going.

"I got a little lost towards the top mark of the second race and let a few boats through but I’m otherwise happy with where I’m at and how I’m sailing. I’m holding out for some light winds to mix it up."

Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn expressed a similar sentiment after three more races in the 49er fleet today. The pair notched their first win of their 2022 international campaign before the breeze really kicked in for the afternoon and are now 12th overall in a congested fleet.

"We finally had a couple of light-wind races, which we have really been hanging out for," Dunning Beck said. "We didn’t get a chance to race in anything other than full power in Palma [a couple of weeks ago] so the first race today was our first lineup and we were pleasantly surprised with how we were going.

"We made a few mistakes around the course but in the first two races in light or moderate winds we came away with a couple of good results. We finally bagged a win thanks to the Dutch being over [at the start] so first win of the trip, which is always good. The breeze really kicked in for our third race and it was difficult to say the least."

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson also scored their first win of the European campaign in the first race of the day in the Nacra 17 but were a little too conservative in their next two starts before rounding off their afternoon with a sixth to keep them in the hunt.

Jo Aleh and Molly Meech produced a mixed bag in the 49erFX but illustrated their potential with a second and a fourth among their scores in their four races today. The pair are competing in their first international regatta together and Aleh's first in a skiff and are presently 16th. Fellow Kiwis Alex Maloney and Olivia Hobbs won their last race of day and are 11th overall.

"Obviously we are still very much learning as we go," Aleh said. "We're happy that we're putting a few things together but obviously a little way off being consistent."

Results and standings after day 2 of the French Olympic Week regatta in Hyeres:

49er (61 boats)

1st: Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki (POL) 3 1 1 3 (4) 1 - 9 points
2nd: Nevin Snow / Max Agnese (USA) 1 (4) 3 1 2 3 - 10 pts
3rd: Erwan Fischer / Clament Pequin (FRA) 1 1 14 4 (19) 1 - 20 pts

9th: Isaac McHardie / William McKenzie (NZL) 2 (11) 4 8 11 3 - 28 pts
12th: Logan Dunning Beck / Oscar Gunn (NZL) 12 6 7 8 1 (13) - 34 pts
41st: Sam Bacon / Henry Gautrey (NZL) 14 15 12 (29) 23 22 - 86 pts

49erFX (38 boats)

1st: Helene Ness / Marie van Ronningen (NOR) 5 (13) 1 1 1 1 4 - 12 pts
2nd: Lara Granier / Maelie Riou (FRA) 1 5 3 (8) 6 1 - 16 pts
3rd: Vilma Bobeck / Rebecca Netzlar (SWE) 1 1 (14) 6 2 9 - 19 pts

11th: Alex Maloney / Olivia Hobbs (NZL) 3 10 5 (11) 10 1 - 29 pts
16th: Jo Aleh / Molly Meech (NZL) 6 12 (16) 4 15 2 - 39 pts

Nacra 17 (32 boats)

1st: Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti (ITA) 1 (5) 4 4 1 - 10 pts
2nd: John Gimson / Anna Burnet (GBR) 3 (16) 3 1 5 - 12 pts
3rd: Sinem Kurtbay / Akseli Keskinen (FIN) (14) 11 1 3 2 - 17 pts

6th Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson (NZL) 7 1 12 (16) 6 - 26 pts

Women's iQFoil (32 boards)

1st: Hélène Noesmoen (FRA) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 (2) (6) 1 - 8 pts
2nd: Maja Dziarnowska (POL) (6) (6) 5 2 3 2 2 3 4 2 - 23 pts
3rd: Delphine Cousin (FRA) 2 3 (6) (6) 2 4 3 4 2 6 - 26 pts

4th Veerle ten Have (NZL) (9) 4 2 5 7 3 4 5 (8) 4 - 34 pts
29th: Brianna Orams (NZL) 27 28 26 28 (30) (30) 29 25 25 25 - 213 pts

Men's iQFoil (57 boards)

1st: Nicolas Goyard (FRA) (10) 2 2 (6) 2 1 1 1 1 1 - 11 pts
2nd: Sebastian Koerdel (GER) (11) 1 6 4 3 2 4 3 (18) 2 - 25 pts
3rd: Clément Bourgeois (FRA) 2 3 3 1 6 (58 DNF) 8 2 (14) - 28 pts

15th: Josh Armit (NZL) 15 13 13 (28) 7 10 (17) 9 11 5 - 83 pts
30th Eli Liefting (NZL) 27 36 (47) 20 20 31 24 32 31 (40) - 221 pts
56th: Thomas Crook (NZL) (DNC 58) (DNC 58) DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 DNC 58 - 464 pts

ILCA 7 (129 boats)

1st: Matt Wearn (AUS) (2) 1 1 1 - 3 pts
2nd: Philipp Buhl (GER) 1 (3) 1 1 - 3 pts
3rd: Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) 1 2 (8) 1 - 4 pts

5th: Tom Saunders (NZL) 2 3 1 (4) - 6 pts
6th: George Gautrey (NZL) (9) 2 2 2 - 6 pts
80th: Luke Deegan (NZL) (35) 17 31 25 - 73 pts
109th: Luke Cashmore (NZL) (44 DNF) 26 28 41 - 109 pts

ILCA 6 (65 boats)

1st: Agata Barwinska (POL) 8 2 1 (17) - 11 pts
2nd: Louise Cerevera (FRA) 5 9 (22) 7 - 21 pts
3rd: Emma Plasschaert (BEL) 6 7 (10) 8 - 21 pts

46th: Olivia Christie (NZL) 32 33 (40) 39 - 104 pts

Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

