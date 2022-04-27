Georgia Lines Announces Five-date Aotearoa Tour, Ahead Of Gorgeous New Single ‘Leave Behind’

Aotearoa songstress Georgia Lines has announced a five-date national tour, as well as the release of her stunning upcoming single ‘Leave Behind’ (coming May 6).

With effortlessly powerful vocals and captivating live performances, Georgia Lines is rapidly becoming one of Aotearoa’s wahine to watch. Join her on tour and be a part of an intimate night of brilliantly-crafted songs, stories and emotive songwriting; witness her ability to transport the audience through her authentic lyrics, catchy melodies and relatable stories.

Kicking off in Hamilton at the Nirvana Lounge on May 11, the Georgia Lines’ ‘Leave Behind’ Tour will then move to Auckland for a LIVE at the Museum – May Music Month performance at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on May 16. The tour then moves to Dunedin at Bark! on May 30; then to Christchurch at the Dark Room on June 1.

The tour will finish up in Georgia’s hometown, Tauranga, on June 3 at a secret location. Her home town guests will find out on the day of the show where they will be heading to, for an extra special performance.

Hamilton, Dunedin, Christchurch and Tauranga will experience Georgia’s performance in its most intimate form; with her stunningly powerful voice matched purely with her on keys. It’s an opportunity to connect with Georgia solo, and hear the engaging stories about the creation of her music.

Tickets available for Hamilton, Dunedin, Christchurch and Tauranga HERE

Tāmaki Makaurau is in for a night of elevated wonder, as for this show, Georgia Lines will be supported by musicians from the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra to debut new arrangements of her 80s and 90s-inspired-R&B-sprinkled-pop hits to delight the audience. Also joining Georgia for the night is Cassie Henderson, another singer-songwriter whose distinctive lyrical vulnerability and bright vocals resonate with audiences around the globe.

Tickets available for Auckland’s show HERE

Experience this captivating songwriter and performer and celebrate the release of her new single ‘Leave Behind’. These will be beautifully intimate shows, so don’t miss out!

‘Leave Behind’ is available on all DSPs from Friday May 6. Pre-save / pre-order HERE

Under The Radar Presents

Georgia Lines ‘Leave Behind’ Tour

Wednesday May 11

Hamilton - Nirvana Lounge

Monday May 16

Auckland - LIVE at the Museum – May Music Month performance at the Auckland War Memorial Museum w/ Cassie Henderson and the APO

Monday May 30

Dunedin - Bark!

Wednesday June 1

Christchurch - Dark Room

Friday June 3

Tauranga - Secret Location

© Scoop Media

