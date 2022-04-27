AMS Nightlife Partnered With Kiwi Artists To Get Kiwis Playing More Kiwi Music During NZ Music Month

AMS Nightlife is thrilled to partner with some of New Zealand’s finest artists this May to promote New Zealand Played in a bid to get more Kiwis playing New Zealand music in more than 1,200 venues across the country during NZ Music Month.

Kiwi artists such as The Black Seeds, The Phoenix Foundation, Theia, Muroki and Tom Larkin from Shihad have created short videos in support of New Zealand Played and NZ Music Month. Their message was clear and Daniel from The Black Seeds said it clearly, "Support NZ Music Month by selecting your favourite Kiwi artists on crowdDJ®. It is as simple as that!"

The New Zealand Played campaign is simple in its execution but ambitious in its aspirations. The goal is clear – to shine the spotlight on local musicians in the New Zealand music industry. This May AMS Nightlife will roll out an even stronger focus on Kiwi artists across their curated music lists, making homegrown talents more visible and accessible. In addition Kiwi artists and their music on crowdDJ® are tagged with the New Zealand Played logo so that anyone can easily pick their favourite Kiwi music via the free crowdDJ® mobile app or interactive in-venue kiosk at a crowdDJ®-supported location.

In May 2021 AMS Nightlife saw success with their first New Zealand Played campaign. 1,085,329 Kiwi songs were played around the country through its network of clients - a 5.4% increase from April 2021. Out of which, 10,514 New Zealand songs were picked by Kiwis on crowdDJ®, resulting in a 7.64% increase from April 2021.

"This year we are aiming to double it. We have released three promotional kits on the New Zealand Played website to help businesses, music lovers and artists play more New Zealand music," explained Karen de Bres, co-founder of AMS Nightlife. "These kits are designed to make supporting New Zealand Played and NZ Music Month as simple as possible."

New Zealand Played 2022 launches today and videos from the supporting Kiwi artists will be shared on www.nzplayed.co.nz and across social media throughout the month of May.

