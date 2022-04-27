Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AMS Nightlife Partnered With Kiwi Artists To Get Kiwis Playing More Kiwi Music During NZ Music Month

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 9:11 pm
Press Release: AMS Nightlife

AMS Nightlife is thrilled to partner with some of New Zealand’s finest artists this May to promote New Zealand Played in a bid to get more Kiwis playing New Zealand music in more than 1,200 venues across the country during NZ Music Month.

Kiwi artists such as The Black Seeds, The Phoenix Foundation, Theia, Muroki and Tom Larkin from Shihad have created short videos in support of New Zealand Played and NZ Music Month. Their message was clear and Daniel from The Black Seeds said it clearly, "Support NZ Music Month by selecting your favourite Kiwi artists on crowdDJ®. It is as simple as that!"

The New Zealand Played campaign is simple in its execution but ambitious in its aspirations. The goal is clear – to shine the spotlight on local musicians in the New Zealand music industry. This May AMS Nightlife will roll out an even stronger focus on Kiwi artists across their curated music lists, making homegrown talents more visible and accessible. In addition Kiwi artists and their music on crowdDJ® are tagged with the New Zealand Played logo so that anyone can easily pick their favourite Kiwi music via the free crowdDJ® mobile app or interactive in-venue kiosk at a crowdDJ®-supported location.

In May 2021 AMS Nightlife saw success with their first New Zealand Played campaign. 1,085,329 Kiwi songs were played around the country through its network of clients - a 5.4% increase from April 2021. Out of which, 10,514 New Zealand songs were picked by Kiwis on crowdDJ®, resulting in a 7.64% increase from April 2021.

"This year we are aiming to double it. We have released three promotional kits on the New Zealand Played website to help businesses, music lovers and artists play more New Zealand music," explained Karen de Bres, co-founder of AMS Nightlife. "These kits are designed to make supporting New Zealand Played and NZ Music Month as simple as possible."

New Zealand Played 2022 launches today and videos from the supporting Kiwi artists will be shared on www.nzplayed.co.nz and across social media throughout the month of May.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from AMS Nightlife on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 