Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kings Of Leon Confirm New NZ Dates

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Kings of Leon have today confirmed their new show dates at Auckland’s Spark Arena will be Sunday 23 and Monday 24 October 2022. These new show dates replace the original March 2022 dates that were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Set lists from Kings of Leon’s recent North American tour have included songs from all 8 of the band’s albums, and these will be their first New Zealand concerts in over 12 years.

With tickets sold-out long ago for the show now taking place on 24 October, fans are advised to book quickly for the Sunday 23 October show. Kings of Leon are promising a party, and revellers will be pleased to note that these new shows fall over Labour Weekend and a public holiday on Monday.

KINGS OF LEON NEW NZ 2022 TOUR DATES:

Sunday 23 October, Auckland, Spark Arena *Tickets still available

Monday 24 October, Auckland, Spark Arena *Sold Out

Caleb (guitar, vocals) said “We want to get back to New Zealand, it is stunningly beautiful. I remember the first time we were there, we were all kind of stunned – it felt like we were in a different world.”

Nathan (drums) said “New Zealand! Kings of Leon are coming back. We’re so excited, it’s been way too long, we cannot wait to get back with you guys and have a little rock and/or roll. Get your tickets, come out, dance with us. It’s going to be a party.”

Paul Dainty, AM President/CEO said today, “We are thrilled that Kings of Leon’s new tour dates are confirmed for this year! It’s been over 12 years since the band were last in New Zealand, and it’s great to reveal the news that fans don’t have to wait too much longer now!

Set lists from Kings of Leon’s recent North American tour have included songs from all 8 of the band’s albums. Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, New Zealand has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin). Kings of Leon have had an astounding FIVE #1 albums in New Zealand with Because Of The Times; Come Around Sundown; Mechanical Bull and WALLS all taking the top spot on the charts. Only By The Night not only went to number 1 on the album charts, it also became New Zealand’s second best-selling album of the whole year and contains the band’s three most-streamed songs in this country – the 3x Platinum Sex On Fire, 2x Platinum Use Somebody and Platinum Closer.

The 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified band has sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date.

After honing their craft for 20 years, Kings of Leon have cemented their position as one of the world’s top rock acts, headlining international bucket-list festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza’s in Chicago, Berlin, Sao Paulo and Santiago, to name but a few, along with a record breaking 4 nights at London’s Hyde Park.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Blackout Music Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 