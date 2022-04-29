Unknown Jazz Talent Releases Album Recorded 13 Years Ago | Annemarie Nelson – If You Could See Me Now, 2009

IN 2008, Annemarie Nelson sold her cottage in Christchurch, New Zealand, flew to Melbourne, Australia, and spent a chunk of her savings on creating If You Could See Me Now, a stunning album of tasty jazz standards featuring her distinctive, sultry voice.

Then, nothing happened.

Nelson had been the lead vocalist in Dunedin pub bands during the 1990s, had fallen in love with jazz, and then trained and performed in Christchurch.

The leap across 'the ditch' was in pursuit of the dream of recording her own album. Nelson's undeniable talent, skilled Melbourne session musicians and her savings soon made that a reality.

But she was a musician, not a marketer. The next step did not materialise. Nelson continued to perform in small venues around the world while the album master copy remained on a shelf, gathering dust.

Until now.

Thirteen years after recording If You Could See Me Now, having returned to New Zealand and married a jazz-loving journalist, Nelson is delighted that her husband – blown away by the album and shocked that it hadn't been released – has done something about it.

On May 22, 2022, If You Could See Me Now will be released on more than 100 digital music service platforms worldwide, including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Music and NetEase Cloud Music.

If You Could See Me Now is a rare find, hidden for far too long.

The title track I'm Confessin' delivers the listener straight in to a smoky, low-lit jazz bar, seated at a front row table to soak in Nelson's rich, sweet tones and longing lyrics.

Her backing band on the recording feature the talented Mark Fitzgibbons on piano, Desmond White on acoustic bass and Rajiv Jayaweera on drums. Together they provide a fitting foil and classy complement to “that voice”.

From the chic and playful Comes Love and the tasty title track If You Could See Me Now to the beautiful, pared-back delivery of More Than You Know and the spine-tingling closing track I'm Through With Love, this is a very special 11-track album by a surprising, little-known talent.

If You Could See Me Now, by Annemarie Nelson, released May 22, 2022. Released on 150+ digital music distribution stores including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, MusicTime, KKBox, Anghami, Claromusica, JioSaavn, Pandora, Boomplay Music and NetEase Cloud Music.

