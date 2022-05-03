Dancing With The Stars NZ Week Two Results

2 May 2022 - Week two of Dancing with the Stars NZ is complete and Eli Matthewson is the second celebrity to be eliminated from the shiny dance floor competition. The sparkling new series exclusively premieres on Three and ThreeNow, with live episodes every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7:30pm.

Eli Matthewson and his dance partner Johnny Williams were the second couple to be voted out of the competition, following their jive to ‘That’s What I Want’ by Lil Nas, with a total score of 29 from the judges.

Eli commented on the result: “I feel so lucky and privileged to have had the chance to do this. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than to do it with Johnny. If we could do it all again, there’s nothing I would change. I’m just sad, ‘cause we had a lot of awesome things planned! I’m really, really gutted - but I had the best time.”

Head Judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup added: “I’m absolutely shocked and sad. If you’d asked me to predict the results yesterday, I would have said that Eli would be in the finale. He’s shown so much talent and potential, I feel his journey has been cut short.”

Top 40 was the theme for week two, and Sunday night’s show opened with Eric Murray’s cha cha to ‘Intoxicated’ by Martin Solberg & GTA (scoring 19), followed by Rhys Mathewson’s tango to ‘Shivers’ by Ed Sheeran (scoring 25), and Brodie Kane’s foxtrot to Lizzo’s ‘Good as Hell’ (scoring 17). Alex Vaz danced the rumba to ‘Heatwave’ by Glass Animals (to a score of 19), before Kerre Woodham’s paso doble to Drax Project’s ‘Crazy (scoring 19).

Monday night’s live episode started with David Letele dancing the foxtrot to Stan Walker’s ‘Come Back Home’ (scoring 16), followed by Jazz Thornton’s quickstep to ‘Sunday Morning’ by Mitch James (to a score of 27).

Tonight’s group samba dances adjusted each celebrity’s total leaderboard scores to:

Rhys Mathewson: 33

Jazz Thornton: 35

David Letele: 23

Kerre Woodham: 26

Eric Murray: 27

Eli Matthewson: 29

Brodie Kane: 24

Alex Vaz: 27

Still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is reality TV star Alex Vaz, award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane and former professional boxer David Letele. They’ll be joined by two-time Olympic medallist Eric Murray, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, accomplished broadcaster and journalist Kerre Woodham, and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government COVID-19 regulations.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

© Scoop Media

