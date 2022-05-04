'Girl From The North Country' Set To Become The First International Production To Return To The Civic Since 2020

GWB Entertainment, Damien Hewitt, and Trafalgar Entertainment Group

by arrangement with Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment in association with Auckland Live and Venues Wellington present.

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED LONDON AND BROADWAY MUSICAL FEATURING THE SONGS OF BOB DYLAN.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

SET TO BECOME THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION TO RETURN TO THE CIVIC SINCE 2020.

FOLLOWED BY A SEASON AT WELLINGTON’S OPERA HOUSE MARKING ONE OF THE FIRST SHOWS TO RETURN TO THE CAPITAL.

International musical theatre is set to return to Aotearoa New Zealand at full capacity this June with the critically acclaimed Girl from the North Country announced to play Auckland’s The Civic and Wellington’s The Opera House. Opening Auckland on June 30th, Girl from the North Country signals the triumphant return of international productions to New Zealand stages.

Girl From the North Country is one of the most award-winning productions of the twenty-first century. This modern masterpiece features the music of Bob Dylan, who in an interview with the New York Times, spoke of seeing the show:

“I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it, I just let it happen. The play had me crying at the end. I can’t even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was.”

Set in 1934 Minnesota, Girl from the North Country centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse and features over 20 of Dylan’s songs from across his career, performed as roof-raising ensemble pieces through to soul-stirring solos. The soundtrack features hits including 1965’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ through to 2012’s ‘Duquesne Whistle’ plus ‘Forever Young’, ‘Hurricane’, ‘I Want You’, ‘Slow Train Coming’, ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ and ‘Tight Connection To My Heart’ – all beautifully reimagined and woven through the story.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says:

“After more than two years with the nation’s borders closed to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19 it’s fantastic to welcome major international events such as Girl from the North Country back to Auckland.

“This internationally acclaimed production will draw visitors to our city centre, providing a boost to hospitality businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Hosting an international production of this calibre is an encouraging sign of Auckland’s recovery and we look forward to welcoming more such events to Auckland as we continue to reopen to the world.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster adds:

“It’s great news for arts lovers, a special treat for Dylan fans and a story I’m really looking forward to seeing, as I’m sure thousands of others will be too.

“It is also more great news for hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors impacted by the pandemic. The times really are a-changin’ – changin’ for the better in the Capital.”

Written and directed by celebrated Irish playwright Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto, and on Broadway. This critically acclaimed musical will arrive in New Zealand direct from a stellar run across Australia including seasons in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

Girl from the North Country features an international cast including Lisa McCune, Peter Kowitz and Helpmann Award winners Helen Dallimore, Greg Stone, Christina O’Neill and Peter Carroll, alongside Elijah Williams, Chemon Theys, Terence Crawford, Grant Piro, Elizabeth Hay, Blake Erickson and James Smith. They are accompanied by a brilliant on-stage band led by Andrew Ross. Girl from the North Country was produced in London by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish, and The Old Vic.



‘NO.1 THEATRE SHOW OF THE YEAR’ – THE OBSERVER



Listen to the Broadway cast recording of Girl from the North Country on Spotify HERE.

Tickets for Girl from the North Country start at $59* and go on sale from 9 am on Thursday 5 May at Ticketmaster.

Girl from the North Country plays:

AUCKLAND

Thu 30 June - Sat 16 July | The Civic

$59 - $149*

More info: aucklandlive.co.nz/show/girl-from-the-north-country

WELLINGTON

From July 21| Opera House

$59 - $149*

More info: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/girl-from-the-north-country-the-opera-house-wellington-wellington-tickets/venueartist/295634/2302818

*Booking fees apply.

