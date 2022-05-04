Aldous Harding Shares ‘Tick Tock’ Official Video

Today, Aldous Harding shares the official video for her song ‘Tick Tock’. The surreal animated short was directed by Harding and Chris McD, with the latter responsible for animation and design.

WATCH: Aldous Harding - ‘Tick Tock’ Official Video:

Share Link: https://youtu.be/k6hcGoFkxtU

‘Tick Tock’ is taken from the NZ No. 1 album, Warm Chris, the latest album from Aldous Harding which also features the singles ‘Fever’ and ‘Lawn’. The New Zealander’s fourth studio album reunited her with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Tracy Chapman, Eels, Sparklehorse), continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and 2019’s Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios and includes contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

Aldous Harding’s month-long US tour begins in June with support from H. Hawkline. Later this summer she will perform at a handful of European festivals (Øya, Way Out West, All Points East, End of the Road and more) as well as a one-off headline show at Glasgow’s City Halls. Harding’s UK and European tour takes place in the northern hemisphere Spring of 2023. A full list of tour dates can be found below, for further information head to aldousharding.com/live

Aotearoa/New Zealand shows are to be announced at a later date.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates

2022

3 June – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

4 June – DETROIT, MI, El Club

5 June – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

6 June – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

8 June – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

9 June – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

10 June – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

11 June – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

13 June – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

14 June – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

15 June – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

16 June – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

19 June – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

20 June – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

21 June – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

23 June – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

24 June – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

25 June – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

27 June – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

28 June – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

29 June – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)

1 July – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

2 July – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

10-13 August – OSLO, NO, ØYA

11-13 August – GOTHENBURG, SE, Way Out West Festival

12-14 August – HELSINKI, FI, Flow Festival

15 August – REYKJANSBAER, IS, Hljómahöll

26 August – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022

28 August – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022

1-4 September – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022

2 September – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls

2023

21 March – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

23 March – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg

24 March – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

26 March – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater

28 March – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

29 March – NANTES, FR, Stereolux

30 March – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne

1 April – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

2 April – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

4 April – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis

5 April – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

7 April – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

8 April – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

9 April – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger

11 April – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

12 April – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

14 April – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

16 April – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

18 April – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

20 April – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

21 April – EDINBURGH, GB, Assembly Rooms

22 April – GATESHEAD, GB, The Sage

24 April – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy

25 April – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed

26 April – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

28 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican

29 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican

