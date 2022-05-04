Aldous Harding Shares ‘Tick Tock’ Official Video
Today, Aldous Harding shares the official video for her song ‘Tick Tock’. The surreal animated short was directed by Harding and Chris McD, with the latter responsible for animation and design.
WATCH:
Aldous Harding - ‘Tick Tock’ Official
Video:
Share Link: https://youtu.be/k6hcGoFkxtU
‘Tick Tock’ is taken from the NZ No. 1 album, Warm Chris, the latest album from Aldous Harding which also features the singles ‘Fever’ and ‘Lawn’. The New Zealander’s fourth studio album reunited her with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Tracy Chapman, Eels, Sparklehorse), continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and 2019’s Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios and includes contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).
Aldous Harding’s month-long US tour begins in June with support from H. Hawkline. Later this summer she will perform at a handful of European festivals (Øya, Way Out West, All Points East, End of the Road and more) as well as a one-off headline show at Glasgow’s City Halls. Harding’s UK and European tour takes place in the northern hemisphere Spring of 2023. A full list of tour dates can be found below, for further information head to aldousharding.com/live
Aotearoa/New Zealand shows are to be announced at a later date.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates
2022
3 June – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
4 June – DETROIT, MI, El Club
5 June – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
6 June – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
8 June – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
9 June – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
10 June – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
11 June – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
13 June – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
14 June – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
15 June – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
16 June – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
19 June – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
20 June – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
21 June – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
23 June – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
24 June – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
25 June – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
27 June – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
28 June – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
29 June – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)
1 July – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
2 July – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
10-13 August – OSLO, NO, ØYA
11-13 August – GOTHENBURG, SE, Way Out West Festival
12-14 August – HELSINKI, FI, Flow Festival
15 August – REYKJANSBAER, IS, Hljómahöll
26 August – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022
28 August – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022
1-4 September – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022
2 September – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls
2023
21 March – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
23 March – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg
24 March – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
26 March – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater
28 March – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
29 March – NANTES, FR, Stereolux
30 March – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne
1 April – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
2 April – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
4 April – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis
5 April – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
7 April – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
8 April – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
9 April – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger
11 April – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
12 April – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
14 April – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
16 April – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
18 April – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
20 April – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
21 April – EDINBURGH, GB, Assembly Rooms
22 April – GATESHEAD, GB, The Sage
24 April – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy
25 April – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed
26 April – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
28 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican
29 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican