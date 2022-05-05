Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wu-Lu Announces Album 'Loggerhead' And Shares 'Blame' Single + Video | Album Out 8th July 2022 On Warp Records

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: Border Music New Zealand

The news arrives alongside intense new single, 'Blame', out today. 

The song is about a breakdown in communication between my inner voice and my external voice and a situation that arose which lead me to end a relationship”, explains Wu-Lu, real name Miles Romans-Hopcraft.Blame’ has industrial, glitchy electronics, hyperactive breakbeats and distorted megaphone lyrics. The single - which follows 2021’s 'Broken Homes' - comes with an accompanying video directed by Denisha Anderson.

LISTEN + WATCH

Born out of fearless self-examination and expression, LOGGERHEAD is music for the ignored, underrepresented, and those without a voice. A soundtrack to these richly troubled times intended to inspire and encourage. The album features Asha, Lex Amor, Léa Sen, plus input from other friends and peers, including; Ego Ella May, Morgan Simpson (black midi), Demae and Mica Levi. LOGGERHEAD - available to pre-order now - draws on a dizzying array of influences, from DJ Shadow to Slipknot, and looks destined to cement Wu-Lu’s status as one of the UK’s most original, vital artists.

Wu-Lu will be playing a number of live shows over the summer, starting with The Great Escape in Brighton next week. All dates and tickets on his website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Border Music New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 