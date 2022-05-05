Wu-Lu Announces Album 'Loggerhead' And Shares 'Blame' Single + Video | Album Out 8th July 2022 On Warp Records

The news arrives alongside intense new single, 'Blame', out today.

“The song is about a breakdown in communication between my inner voice and my external voice and a situation that arose which lead me to end a relationship”, explains Wu-Lu, real name Miles Romans-Hopcraft. ‘Blame’ has industrial, glitchy electronics, hyperactive breakbeats and distorted megaphone lyrics. The single - which follows 2021’s 'Broken Homes' - comes with an accompanying video directed by Denisha Anderson.

LISTEN + WATCH

Born out of fearless self-examination and expression, LOGGERHEAD is music for the ignored, underrepresented, and those without a voice. A soundtrack to these richly troubled times intended to inspire and encourage. The album features Asha, Lex Amor, Léa Sen, plus input from other friends and peers, including; Ego Ella May, Morgan Simpson (black midi), Demae and Mica Levi. LOGGERHEAD - available to pre-order now - draws on a dizzying array of influences, from DJ Shadow to Slipknot, and looks destined to cement Wu-Lu’s status as one of the UK’s most original, vital artists.

Wu-Lu will be playing a number of live shows over the summer, starting with The Great Escape in Brighton next week. All dates and tickets on his website.

