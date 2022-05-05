Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Simon Bridges Confirmed To Host New Show On Stuff

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 7:05 am
Press Release: Stuff

The rumours are true, Simon Bridges is set to become New Zealand’s newest media star.

Bridges today confirmed he has signed on to host Stuff’s first digital audio show.

“After many years in politics, I’m thrilled to be joining Stuff,” says Bridges. “Everything is under wraps for now but we’re creating a programme that will get Kiwis talking.”

“It will be entertaining, revealing and thought-provoking. I’m certainly looking forward to people seeing another side of me.”

Bridges is Stuff’s first big-name signing since launching its new audio division headed by Chief Audio Officer, Nadia Tolich.

Bridge’s appointment cements Stuff’s focus on leading the conversation for all of Aotearoa, connecting with its audience of 2.4 million New Zealanders each month.

“Simon is incredibly smart, very funny and a great networker. He is going to shine in this new role,” says Tolich. “Let’s just say it will definitely be unexpected!”.

