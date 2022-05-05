Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Free Screening Of Barry Barclay: Camera On The Shore At National Library This June

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Wellingtonians are invited to attend a free screening of Barry Barclay: Camera on the Shore at the National Library on Thursday 23 June 2022 at 5:30pm.

Graeme Tuckett’s celebrated documentary about pioneering Māori filmmaker Barry Barclay (Ngāti Apa and Pākehā) will be brought to audiences by Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision and Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Barclay, who passed away in 2008, was a tireless activist who directed acclaimed features, documentaries and television productions including Ngati, Tangata Whenua, and The Neglected Miracle. He was also a lifelong campaigner for indigenous peoples’ right to tell their own stories.

Neill Atkinson, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery (Acting) at Manatū Taonga said the screening is an opportunity to spark a conversation about history, ethics, culture, and Te Tiriti

"Barry challenged audiences to question who gets to tell Māori stories, for what audience and for what purpose.

"It’s timely that we’re screening this film on the eve of our first Matariki public holiday, a new national holiday that recognises and celebrates te ao Māori.

"This is the first time we’ve tried screening a film like this. It’s a fresh way to bring important conversations to a wider audience.

"We’re also very excited that the film’s acclaimed director, Graeme Tuckett, and editor Annie Collins, will be at the screening and will stick around afterwards to take questions from the audience.

"I really encourage anyone who is available to come along, enjoy the viewing, and stay for a kōrero. It’s a fabulous opportunity and a great way to kick off the Matariki holiday weekend."

Barry Barclay: Camera on the Shore will be screened in the Taiwhanga Kauhau - Auditorium at Wellington’s National Library. Entry is free and registration is not required. The National Library also no longer requires COVID vaccine passes for public events, but masks must be worn at all times when in the auditorium.

Visit the National Library website for more information on COVID-19 safety measures.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 