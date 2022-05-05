Free Screening Of Barry Barclay: Camera On The Shore At National Library This June

Wellingtonians are invited to attend a free screening of Barry Barclay: Camera on the Shore at the National Library on Thursday 23 June 2022 at 5:30pm.

Graeme Tuckett’s celebrated documentary about pioneering Māori filmmaker Barry Barclay (Ngāti Apa and Pākehā) will be brought to audiences by Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision and Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Barclay, who passed away in 2008, was a tireless activist who directed acclaimed features, documentaries and television productions including Ngati, Tangata Whenua, and The Neglected Miracle. He was also a lifelong campaigner for indigenous peoples’ right to tell their own stories.

Neill Atkinson, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery (Acting) at Manatū Taonga said the screening is an opportunity to spark a conversation about history, ethics, culture, and Te Tiriti

"Barry challenged audiences to question who gets to tell Māori stories, for what audience and for what purpose.

"It’s timely that we’re screening this film on the eve of our first Matariki public holiday, a new national holiday that recognises and celebrates te ao Māori.

"This is the first time we’ve tried screening a film like this. It’s a fresh way to bring important conversations to a wider audience.

"We’re also very excited that the film’s acclaimed director, Graeme Tuckett, and editor Annie Collins, will be at the screening and will stick around afterwards to take questions from the audience.

"I really encourage anyone who is available to come along, enjoy the viewing, and stay for a kōrero. It’s a fabulous opportunity and a great way to kick off the Matariki holiday weekend."

Barry Barclay: Camera on the Shore will be screened in the Taiwhanga Kauhau - Auditorium at Wellington’s National Library. Entry is free and registration is not required. The National Library also no longer requires COVID vaccine passes for public events, but masks must be worn at all times when in the auditorium.

Visit the National Library website for more information on COVID-19 safety measures.

