Foodies Rejoice! The Food Show Makes Its Return To The Capital

Our passion for food did not falter over the last few years, in fact it grew faster than a sourdough starter. So, if you’re repertoire needs a little broadening, you will be relieved to know that, FINALLY, the Wellington Food Show is back, taking place 27 - 29 May at Sky Stadium.

Taste your way around the arena and discover the latest offerings from the show’s exhibitors. With everything from craft beer, moreish meats, delicious wines and cheeses, to the latest and greatest in vegan products, sauces, dips, snacks, chocolate and drinks, the show really does have all bases covered.

There are many reasons to visit the show, but you really can’t go past the NEFF Cooking Theatre, where once again there will be opportunities to build your foodie knowledge and update your kitchen skills. Check out demonstrations from some of the country’s best, including the likes of Annabelle White, The Tattooed Butcher, Peta Mathias, Ruth Pretty and Michael Van de Elzen to name a few.

If all of that’s not enough to keep you busy, check out the Deli Collective, a one-stop-shop for everything you need to make the perfect cheeseboard. Head to Artisan Village for the best in small-batch handcrafted goods and grab yet another bite to eat and a drink from the food trucks in Street Food Alley, presented by Waitoa Social Club. This year you can also burn off some energy with the kids, play giant versions of the classics, including giant jenga, chess and corn hole, all while enjoying a cheeky beverage in the newly dedicated Fun Zone!

Make it a family day out and take advantage of the Family Pass. For just $60 you can make it a fun day out for everyone and head along with two adults and two children and, as always, kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets to The Wellington Food Show are available online at www.foodshow.co.nz. Adult tickets $20, children (6 – 12 years) $15, 5s and under are free and seniors $18 (Friday 27 May only).

