Omaka Mosquito Day Smashes Expectations

$35K Raised for the Upkeep of Historic De Havilland Mosquito

The New Zealand Aviation Museum Trust (NZAMT) is delighted to announce that the Omaka Mosquito Day held on Sunday, 24 April 2022, was a resounding success, raising $35,000 nett towards the upkeep of the John Smith Mosquito.

Just under 2000 ticketholders attended the event, primarily promoted as the first public twin-engine run of the John Smith Mosquito since the 1950s. Although this historic event enjoyed top billing, the day also featured an impressive ground display of vintage and classic aircraft and cars. The $20 per adult and $10 per child ticket price included entry to the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre. It attracted an audience of enthusiasts and enthusiastic couples and families, all looking for a fun day out after months of covid restrictions.

It was a festive atmosphere made possible by the local aviation and automobile communities, food providers, music and enthusiastic volunteers. All profits have been set aside for the maintenance and associated costs, including insurance of this magnificent machine. The NZAMT plans to host more of these relaxed ‘Wings and Wheels’ style events in the future to support the continued development of the museum. Thank you to all those who attended and made this day such a success.

About Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Established to provide a world-class destination for the appreciation of historic aircraft, the Omaka AHC opened in 2006 with the Knights of the Sky exhibition, featuring Sir Peter Jackson’s extensive Great War collection of aircraft and rare memorabilia. The calibre of the displays, enhanced by Weta Workshop’s mannequins and sets produced by WingNut Films, launched the Centre to international acclaim. Dangerous Skies, the WWII exhibition, opened in 2016 and explored the stories of both male and female aviators. Iconic warbirds on display include a flyable Spitfire Mk.14, a DeHavilland Mosquito and P0-40 Kittyhawk.

