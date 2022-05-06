Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Omaka Mosquito Day Smashes Expectations

Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

$35K Raised for the Upkeep of Historic De Havilland Mosquito

The New Zealand Aviation Museum Trust (NZAMT) is delighted to announce that the Omaka Mosquito Day held on Sunday, 24 April 2022, was a resounding success, raising $35,000 nett towards the upkeep of the John Smith Mosquito.

Just under 2000 ticketholders attended the event, primarily promoted as the first public twin-engine run of the John Smith Mosquito since the 1950s. Although this historic event enjoyed top billing, the day also featured an impressive ground display of vintage and classic aircraft and cars. The $20 per adult and $10 per child ticket price included entry to the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre. It attracted an audience of enthusiasts and enthusiastic couples and families, all looking for a fun day out after months of covid restrictions.

It was a festive atmosphere made possible by the local aviation and automobile communities, food providers, music and enthusiastic volunteers. All profits have been set aside for the maintenance and associated costs, including insurance of this magnificent machine. The NZAMT plans to host more of these relaxed ‘Wings and Wheels’ style events in the future to support the continued development of the museum. Thank you to all those who attended and made this day such a success.

About Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Established to provide a world-class destination for the appreciation of historic aircraft, the Omaka AHC opened in 2006 with the Knights of the Sky exhibition, featuring Sir Peter Jackson’s extensive Great War collection of aircraft and rare memorabilia. The calibre of the displays, enhanced by Weta Workshop’s mannequins and sets produced by WingNut Films, launched the Centre to international acclaim. Dangerous Skies, the WWII exhibition, opened in 2016 and explored the stories of both male and female aviators. Iconic warbirds on display include a flyable Spitfire Mk.14, a DeHavilland Mosquito and P0-40 Kittyhawk.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 