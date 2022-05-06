Goldstar Karting Series Decider Set For Exciting Finale In Hawkes Bay

5 May, 2022 - The Manawatu and TRC Toyota WPKA Goldstar karting series heats up with the final round of the championship set for Hawkes Bay this weekend.

It has attracted 140 karters from throughout New Zealand to KartSport Hawkes Bay’s Carters Tyres Raceway at Roy’s Hill near Hastings for the series that aims to develop young talent from club to national level.

Rounds one and two were contested in Taranaki and Wellington respectively.

While there are 11 classes racing over the weekend, the focus will go on Vortex Mini ROK which has attracted 34 starters. Canterbury’s Henry Fisher and Hamilton’s Miles Baker are currently tied on 93 points each, however they will both need to watch out for Hawkes Bay local Grayson Stowe and Canterbury’s Zach Tucker who are both just 3 points behind.

The Vortex RoK DVS Junior features Nelson’s Lochy McGregor, in his last drive before heading to Europe for the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, a three-round international series in Belgium, Italy and France. Watch too for Waikato’s Jay Urwin who was in winning form in Hamilton last weekend. Urwin has a one-point series lead over McGregor and Taranaki’s Jacob Bellamy.

The Vortex RoK DVS Senior contenders include Manawatu’s Jacob Cranston, who won both the first two rounds and CIK Trophy of NZ class winner Ayton Williams. Cranston has a five-point lead over Hawkes Bay’s Jamie van den Berk.

The Higgins family from Manawatu have been to the fore in Rotax Max Heavy class with Ashley Higgins winning both rounds this season and leading on 100 points, with competition from the likes of older brother James (3rd with 95 points), and Bay of Plenty’s Adam Bell (2nd with 96 points).

Local Hawkes Bay kart star Tom Bewley (98 points) will be looking to capitalise on home track advantage; however, he will find plenty of competition from the likes of Manawatu’s Kiahn Burt (also on 98 points), Marlborough’s Arthur Broughan and Nelson’s Izaak Fletcher (both on 91 points).

Tuning runs are from 11am on Saturday with racing from 9am on Sunday.

Caption: Joint leader in the Vortex Mini ROK class, Miles Baker (Hamilton) in action at his home track. (Credit: Sportsweb Photography).

Details: www.kartsport.org.nz

