Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Goldstar Karting Series Decider Set For Exciting Finale In Hawkes Bay

Friday, 6 May 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

5 May, 2022 - The Manawatu and TRC Toyota WPKA Goldstar karting series heats up with the final round of the championship set for Hawkes Bay this weekend.

It has attracted 140 karters from throughout New Zealand to KartSport Hawkes Bay’s Carters Tyres Raceway at Roy’s Hill near Hastings for the series that aims to develop young talent from club to national level.

Rounds one and two were contested in Taranaki and Wellington respectively.

While there are 11 classes racing over the weekend, the focus will go on Vortex Mini ROK which has attracted 34 starters. Canterbury’s Henry Fisher and Hamilton’s Miles Baker are currently tied on 93 points each, however they will both need to watch out for Hawkes Bay local Grayson Stowe and Canterbury’s Zach Tucker who are both just 3 points behind.

The Vortex RoK DVS Junior features Nelson’s Lochy McGregor, in his last drive before heading to Europe for the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, a three-round international series in Belgium, Italy and France. Watch too for Waikato’s Jay Urwin who was in winning form in Hamilton last weekend. Urwin has a one-point series lead over McGregor and Taranaki’s Jacob Bellamy.

The Vortex RoK DVS Senior contenders include Manawatu’s Jacob Cranston, who won both the first two rounds and CIK Trophy of NZ class winner Ayton Williams. Cranston has a five-point lead over Hawkes Bay’s Jamie van den Berk.

The Higgins family from Manawatu have been to the fore in Rotax Max Heavy class with Ashley Higgins winning both rounds this season and leading on 100 points, with competition from the likes of older brother James (3rd with 95 points), and Bay of Plenty’s Adam Bell (2nd with 96 points).

Local Hawkes Bay kart star Tom Bewley (98 points) will be looking to capitalise on home track advantage; however, he will find plenty of competition from the likes of Manawatu’s Kiahn Burt (also on 98 points), Marlborough’s Arthur Broughan and Nelson’s Izaak Fletcher (both on 91 points).

Tuning runs are from 11am on Saturday with racing from 9am on Sunday.

Caption: Joint leader in the Vortex Mini ROK class, Miles Baker (Hamilton) in action at his home track. (Credit: Sportsweb Photography).

Details: www.kartsport.org.nz

Ian Hepenstall

Media – KartSportNZ

T: +64 275613181

E: ian@sportsmedianz.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from KartSport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 