Thought Trip Hop Was Dead? Think Again

Friday, 6 May 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Trip Hop Renaissance

Metrosideros present: ‘Trip Hop Renaissance’

Event: Saturday 28th May, doors open 7pm, first act on at 8pm. 
Location/access: two/fiftyseven, 70 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington 

As Aotearoa rebirths its live music scene, come and relish the Trip Hop Renaissance with music acts Metrosideros and Miss Leading. Influenced by the diverse, cosmopolitan range of the trip hop sound from Bristol and beyond, these artists branch further into the genre to bring you original music made in Wellington. This night invites you to revel in roots, drop into dub, and traverse the new terrain of this sound. With both acts garnering international exposure and rave reviews on releases, it’s a great time to hear their musical journeying before Miss Leading flies off to perform at the Edinburgh Festival. Plus, set designer Harry Caspian will create a 1940s style ambience specially for this evening.

Metrosideros go deep into the sound, with Ellie Rose and Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i evoking smoky early jazz chanteuses, weaving through an imagined cinema soundtrack, swells of strings and guitars, over a downtempo foundation of breakbeats and dub. The songs are personal and universal, filled with love and loss, noise and tranquility, chaos and zen, and paradoxes, nostalgia for what never was. Music.net.nz described a recent release as “a refreshing and organic take on a decades-old genre, and a deeply personal listening experience”.

Miss Leading is an electronic music producer, singer, and poet, composing music on a unique Wellington-made Synthstrom Deluge. Her music layers conscious lyrics focused on environment and human rights with complex percussion and light melodies that aim to widen your mind and get your body moving. Since returning to NZ, Miss Leading has performed at festivals across the North and South Islands and is the founder of the Eastern Sound Collective, a network of Wellington musicians aiming to support Asian artists, who are underrepresented in western music.

Trip hop, made famous by acts such as Portishead and Massive Attack, is “a genre of electronic music with hypnotic atmospheres (hence the term "trip"), which has its roots in Jazz and Hip Hop, with strong influences of Dub, Rock and Psychedelic Music, adding to it sometimes even Funk and Soul”, (says Marco Sabatino from Trip Hop Lovers). This gig is in the beautifully designed two/fiftyseven space, with a custom-built Tub’s Audio sound system.

