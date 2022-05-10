Dancing With The Stars NZ Week Three Results

9 May 2022 - Week three of Dancing with the Stars NZ is complete and Kerre Woodham is the third celebrity to be eliminated from the shiny dance floor competition. The sparkling new series has now been running for three weeks on Three and ThreeNow, with live episodes every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7:30pm.

Kerre Woodham and her dance partner Jared Neame were the third couple to be voted out of the competition. The pair scored 19 from the judges for their individual samba on Sunday, with an extra 2 from the jive marathon on Monday, leading to a total score of 21. Kerre Woodham finally lost out to Alex Vaz in a bottom two dance-off determined by the judges.

Kerre commented on the result: “This experience has been absolutely magical, I’m so glad I finally found the courage to do it. I’ve had a ball, the cast and crew are amazing. I think the right people are still here, Vaz has been improving by the week.”

Mother’s Day was the theme for week three, and Sunday night’s show opened with Kerre Woodham’s samba to Toto’s ‘Africa’ (scoring 19), followed by Alex Vaz’s jive to Gipsy King’s ‘Volare’, and Rhys Mathewson’s waltz to ‘Three Times A Lady’ by The Commodores (scoring 26). Brodie Kane followed with a paso doble to Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (scoring 24), before Eric Murray’s rumba to Six60’s ‘Mother’s Eyes’ (to a score of 23), and Jazz Thornton’s foxtrot to ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day (scoring 29), and finally, David Letele’s Viennese Waltz to Judah Kelly’s ‘Count On Me’ (scoring 21).

Head Judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup added: “This was such a close call, you could tell they were both nervous, but Vaz just handled the nerves a bit better. I’m sad to see Kerre go - she’s such a charming, warm, larger than life personality who has been a joy to have on the show.”

Monday night’s live episode featured dances from judges Lance Savali and Elektra Shock, and a 60’s themed jive marathon with all seven celebrities and their dance partners.

Sunday and Monday nights’ individual dance and jive marathon judge scores totalled:

Jazz Thornton: 35

Brodie Kane: 31

Rhys Mathewson: 30

Eric Murray: 27

Alex Vaz: 24

David Letele: 22

Kerre Woodham: 21

Still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is reality TV star Alex Vaz, award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane and former professional boxer David Letele. They’ll be joined by two-time Olympic medallist Eric Murray, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government COVID-19 regulations.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

