THE SMILE (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner) New Single!

The Smile have today released their brand-new, stop-motion animated video for 'Thin Thing', taken from the band’s upcoming debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which is out this Friday 13 May digitally and Friday, 17 June physically, via XL Recordings.

The video was directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña and took the pair six months to make. Speaking about the video, they say:

"Hearing the song for the first time, we imagined a frenetic fluid that carries machines, pieces of human bodies and carnivorous plants. When presenting the idea to the band, Thom told us about a dream that made him write the song. We believe the video is the conjunction of these two things."

The Smile aka Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner will release their highly anticipated debut album A Light For Attracting Attention on 13 May, 2022 on XL Recordings / Rhythmethod.

Produced by Nigel Godrich, A Light For Attracting Attention features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

The Smile, comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have previously released the singles 'You Will Never Work in Television Again', 'The Smoke', 'Skrting On The Surface', 'Pana-vision' and 'Free In The Knowledge' to critical acclaim. In January the band played three consecutive sold-out live shows over a 24- hour period in London. These shows were simultaneously live-streamed to a worldwide audience.

The band begin their 2022 European tour on 16 May in Croatia and will be performing UK dates in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, with a final performance in Taormina, Sicily, on 20 July. The dates include a performance at Down The Rabbit Hole festival in the Netherlands on 2 July and the Montreux Jazz Festival on 12 July.

A Light For Attracting Attention is available to pre-order: https://smarturl.it/thesmiletheband

