Chamber Music New Zealand Returns To Toitoi With The Seasons

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Experience The Four Seasons - reimagined

German-born British composer Max Richter takes us on a journey through his re-imagined landscape of Vivaldi’s pictorial masterpiece The Four Seasons.

“The Four Seasons is something we all carry around with us,” says Richter. “It’s just everywhere. This project is about reclaiming this music for me, personally, by getting inside it and rediscovering it — and taking a new path through a well-known landscape.”

Dancers from inclusive dance company, Jolt, join together with musicians of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra to create a highly evocative and memorable performance. Led by acclaimed violinist Martin Riseley, this performance is a joyous and affirming celebration of life.

Jolt's performance will include a local guest dancer from our region.

One Night Only

Thursday, November 10 at 7pm

BUY NOW

