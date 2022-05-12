Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bret McKenzie Announces Debut Solo Record 'Songs Without Jokes'. Out August 26th, 2022 From Sub Pop

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 6:41 am
Press Release: The Label

On August 26th, 2022, Bret McKenzie will release Songs Without Jokes, his full-length, solo debut, worldwide through Sub Pop. The album, which features lead single 'A Little Tune,' and additional highlights 'Dave’s Place,' 'If You Wanna Go,' and 'America Goodbye,' was produced by Mickey Petralia and McKenzie, mixed by Darrell Thorpe, with songs recorded at East West Studios and United Recordings, and mastered by Dave Ives at 101 Mastering in Los Angeles.

Watch the charming, official (and officially charming…) video for a 'A Little Tune,' which stars McKenzie, directed by Ezra Simons, produced by Ezra and Gussie Larkin, and shot at Royal Whanganui Opera House, the last Victorian theatre remaining in New Zealand.

As you can probably glean from that gleaming album title above, McKenzie—whom you know from such modern musical treasures as comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, The Muppets movie reboots and other ace family-film soundtracks, Lord of the Rings fan blogs, guest songs for The Simpsons, cycling around the streets in his native New Zealand, and more— has a new solo record coming out filled with songs that ARE NOT COMEDY SONGS! For members of the press, we thoughtfully provide some irresistible story headlines below, for Bret’s sake and your convenience.

-Kiwi Flies, and Solo!

-Songs From One Bloke

-Three (Con)chords (Minus Two Conchords) and the Truth

-Uh-Oh! Rhymenoceros on the Loose!

-Bretty or Not, Here He Comes

There. Now doesn’t that feel better? Sometimes it helps just to get it out in the open.

So, yeah, Bret’s a ridiculously funny dude, and you might even call him one of the best comedy songwriters in the biz. He’s had smash hits, he’s won major awards, he’s the better-dressed part of his duo...he’s got a good thing going! So, what gives with this whole “songs without jokes” solo stuff, man?

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” McKenzie says. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

Adding to his successful track record of writing and performing across most genres of pop music, McKenzie is a fan of wry, literate artists like Harry Nilsson, Steely Dan, Randy Newman and Dire Straits. He’s a talented player of multiple instruments and a veteran of several non-comedy bands back in the day, most notably the reggae-based fusion group The Black Seeds. Yet, while songs without jokes are just as much in his blood as those with, he recognizes that most people who know his work will arrive expecting a laugh. Hence, the album’s title (read full bio at Sub Pop).

McKenzie, along with his seven-piece band, has scheduled (international headlining shows) in support of Songs Without Jokes, beginning September 2nd in Nelson, New Zealand at Trafalgar Center and currently ending Sunday, November 20th in Atlanta, Georgia at the Eastern.

BRET MCKENZIE Songs Without Jokes
NEW ZEALAND SEPTEMBER 2022

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE: FRI 20 MAY 10AM NZST
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Friday, 2 September 
Trafalgar Centre | Nelson, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 000


Saturday, 3 September
Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ 
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538


Sunday, 4 September 
Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ 
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 000


Monday, 5 September 
Civic Theatre | Invercargill, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538


Thursday, 8 September 
Opera House | Wellington, NZ 
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 000


Monday, 12 September 
Royal Whanganui Opera House | Whanganui, NZ 
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538


Tuesday, 13 September 
Opera House | Hastings, NZ 
eventfinda.co.nz


Wednesday, 14 September 
Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 000

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 