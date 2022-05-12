Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Last Throw Of The Dice For Cross-Country Title Hopefuls

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

There's just one round remaining, but still plenty to fight for at the fourth and final round of the 2022 New Zealand Cross-country Championships at Porangahau this weekend.

The main two titles are already safely tucked away, but there's plenty of silverware yet to be decided.

Oparau's James Scott (Honda) won each of the three rounds of the Yamaha-sponsored nationals that have already been staged, easily clinching the senior crown overall for this season at round three near Dannevirke last month, with Napier's Tommy Watts (Yamaha) and Taupo's Wil Yeoman (Yamaha) forced to settle for second and third places respectively.

Cambridge's Jared Hannon (Kawasaki) was similarly impressive in wrapping up the junior title on the same day, Easter Monday. Like Scott, Hannon also compiled an unbeaten 1-1-1 score-card from the first three rounds.

But the story doesn't end there.

Currently sitting second in the junior points is Te Awamutu's Nixon Parkes (KTM), with New Plymouth's Josh Houghton (Husqvarna) and New Plymouth's Blake Lusk (Yamaha) close behind, this trio of talented youngsters separated by just three points and therefore still locked in a torrid battle to decide the overall runner-up position for 2022.

And then there's still the matter of deciding the individual bike category titles and that's what will be the main focus at the fourth and final round in Central Hawke's Bay this coming Sunday, the 90-minute junior race first on the programme, quickly followed by the three-hour senior race.

The venue for Sunday's racing is 702 Mangaorapa Road, Porangahau.

Scott can't be headed in the fight for four-stroke over-300cc class honours, although Rotorua's Callum Dudson (Honda) will still be keen to clinch overall runner-up honours, while Watts has a stranglehold on the race for the four-stroke under-200cc class silverware. Havelock North's Ben Hislop (Yamaha) will be looking to seal the runner-up spot (behind Watts) in this class on Sunday.

Yeoman has a firm grip on the two-stroke over-200cc class title, nine points clear of Drury's Richard Sutton (Yamaha) and Dannevirke's Ben Paterson (Yamaha) looks solid in the two-stroke under-200cc class, albeit just three points ahead of Helensville's Luke Uhrle (Beta).

Waipukurau's Stephen Sergeant (Kawasaki) and Feilding's Hugh Lintott (KTM) currently lead the two veterans' classes, while Aucklander Charlotte Russ (Yamaha) and Te Awamutu's Jack Carmichael (Husqvarna) lead the way in the women's and under-19 classes respectively.

In the junior grade, it will likely be a battle for runner-up glory (behind Hannon) in the four-stroke bike class between Taupo's Josh Yeoman (Yamaha) and Eketahuna's Sheldon Brown (KTM), with Whanganui's Ben Clare (Yamaha) also possibly in the running.

The tussle for two-stroke over-85cc honours will be between Houghton and Lusk, while Eketahuna's Ollie Corbin (KTM) and Raetihi's Karaitiana Horne (Gas Gas) will dispute the top trophy in the under-85cc class.

Motorcycling New Zealand cross-country commissioner Chris Smyth said he was encouraged by the "sizeable turn-out" of riders at all rounds so far this year and expects another good showing on Sunday.

2022 NZ Cross-Country Champs

Round One – Sunday, February 27 – Bush Riders MCC, Marton

Round Two – Saturday, April 16 – Bush Riders MCC, Pahiatua/Masterton

Round Three – Monday, April 18 – Central Hawke's Bay MCC, Dannevirke

Round Four – Sunday, May 15 – Central Hawke's Bay MCC, Porangahau.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 