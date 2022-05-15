The Second Batch Of Nine Masterchef NZ Contestants Revealed

Meet nine more of our 27 cooks

15 May 2022 - Warner Bros. Discovery is delighted to announce the second batch of contestants competing to become New Zealand’s MasterChef 2022 in stunning Queenstown.

Meet our next nine contestants:

Sam Low, a 30 year old Coffee Training Consultant from Auckland: Sam has a refined style that blends traditional and modern cuisines. Growing up in a traditional Chinese family, he struggled to find his identity as a queer person of colour but since discovering his love of food he has a renewed sense of self. No stranger to a bit of fame, he has had a successful coffee career and holds the titles - NZ barista champion and is a two time NZ latte art champion.

Jess Stevenson, a 32 year old Mum and Student from Dunedin: Jess is a straight-A student and devoted Mum who is ready to give her culinary dream another shot. She was set to compete on MasterChef NZ in 2016, before finding out she was pregnant, which saw her change course and focus on her family. Six years later, now with two kids, Jess wants to teach her children to always pursue their passions, even when plans change, because you never know when you’ll get a second chance.

Nick Hoyle, a 39 year old Sales Manager from Auckland: Nick grew up on a farm just north of Auckland, where he was always spoiled for choice of fresh produce. While he would often cook casually for family and friends, it was during the level four lockdown that sparked an ah-ha moment of wanting to take it to the next level. Nick’s dream would be to own a food truck that can park up at large events around the country.

Leony, a 39 year old Full Time Mum from Auckland: Leony comes to the competition with an array of food culture - having grown up in Indonesia, she has mastered flavours from all around the world. She even notes that no matter how much food comes out of the kitchen, the place is always spotless at the end of her preparing a meal. A full-time Mum and wife, Leony is determined to succeed and be a voice for Mums with dreams!

Alex Stockley, a 27 year old Disability Support Facilitator from Hamilton: Alex is big on cooking with no expectations or rules. She doesn’t follow recipes, and is passionate about foraging and using resources already around us - wild plants, native plants, “weeds” that most people usually look past. She is keen to showcase her Māori heritage through using indigenous ingredients in a unique way.

Hana Kirk, a 26 year old Software Product Manager from Christchurch: With a Japanese mother and a Kiwi father, Hana was brought up in New Zealand but spent considerable time in Japan. She is passionate about sustainability in agriculture and wants to create dishes that serve as a form of activism for positive social and environmental change. She would love to own a farm and live off the land, while also providing food for her community.

Rachael Mako, (Ngati Kahungunu) from the Hawkes Bay, a 40 year old Self Employed worker in the Food & Beverage industry: Cooking and a love of food runs deep in Rachael’s whānau. She wants to follow the same path as her ancestors, and bring back knowledge to the community as her grandparents on both sides did - there was always a hot pot of kai in the kitchen with pudding to follow. Food has always been her family’s love language, and it’s no surprise Rachael has taken to MasterChef NZ to take that love to the next level.

Rudi Heffer, a 43 year old IT Director from Auckland: Originally hailing from South Africa, Rudi is an IT director and a self described master of exquisitely presented cuisine with a variety of flavour profiles. He immigrated to New Zealand on his own 16 years ago he’s now a husband, father of two and competing on one of his favourite shows. He would describe his cooking style as “redefined comfort food”, believing his ability to experiment will be his strength in the competition.

Sieumuoi Hancock, a 40 year old Full Time Mum from Auckland: For Sieumuoi, baking is in her blood. She was born in a refugee camp, and grew up in and out of her parents’ French Cambodian bakeries. Her family was rescued by the NZ Red Cross, and they settled in New Zealand in the hope of a better life. She describes herself as kind and bubbly, and even though she might be short in size, she has enough resilience to last a lifetime.

Judging the contestants in their quest to be crowned MasterChef NZ 2022 is none other than three superstars of the NZ food scene: Previous MasterChef NZ winner and entrepreneur Nadia Lim, world renowned three Cuisine hatted NZ chef Vaughan Mabee and multi award winning restaurateur Michael P. Dearth.

With a record breaking number of applicants, 27 cooking hopefuls are chosen to compete for a place in the MasterChef HQ in picturesque Queenstown - 16 of which will make it into the MasterChef NZ kitchen at the stunning Vingard winery. The final batch of contestants competing for the chance to be New Zealand’s MasterChef winner for 2022 will be revealed on Sunday May 22nd. The show premieres on Sunday May 29th at 8:30pm on Three and ThreeNow and will continue on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st May at 7:30pm.

