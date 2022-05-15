Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Stars Defeated Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse 49-44 In Wellington

Sunday, 15 May 2022, 6:19 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Delivering an ingenious defensive solution, the Robinhood Stars defeated Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse 49-44 in a low-scoring clash in Wellington.

The win now sees the Stars and Pulse locked up on 22 competition points, with the Auckland side making their run as the Finals Series approaches.  

Playing their second game of the weekend, the Stars backed up with plenty of energy for the dramatic last quarter.

The inventive fix to Anna Harrison’s unavailability saw former Silver Fern Leana de Bruin rushed into the Auckland side to partner the brilliant Elle Temu.

De Bruin was making her second league appearance of the 2022 season after an earlier successful comeback for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

De Bruin’s presence inspired the players around her with the Stars defensive unit working cohesively from the whistle. Despite her strong outing, de Bruin’s work was done by halftime and she was replaced by Kayla Johnson.

For the Stars, circle defender Elle Temu, goal attack Amorangi Malesala, and midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan made the difference to split the teams on the scoreboard. But team work across the court was also a factor for the Stars.

Temu grabbed six gains, two intercepts and three deflections, backing up from a superb performance in her side’s win yesterday.

Malesala was brought on for Jamie Hume at goal attack and helped the team gain momentum, scoring eight of her 10 attempts, while Stars shooter Maia Wilson scored 36 from 42.

Both sides started the game with confidence, with the Stars building a two-goal lead at the first quarter break.

With neither side giving an inch, the game was anyone’s at three quarter time with the Stars showing more poise and drive in the last quarter to outscore the Pulse by three goals.

For the Pulse, defender Kelly Jury won 10 gains and four deflections in a stunning individual performance, with Maddy Gordon also coming into strong form at the back of the season.

With a cohesive unit, the Stars are poised for a strong run to the finals with quality players and depth across the court.

Official Result and Stats: 

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse: 

44

Robinhood Stars: 

49

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Aliyah Dunn 28/32 (88%)

Tiana Metuarau 16/19 (84%)

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 36/42 (86%)

Amorangi Malesala 8/10 (80%)

Jamie Hume 5/9 (56%)

MVP:

 Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (Stars)

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 