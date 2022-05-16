Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bunnings Super Rugby U20 Tournament For Taupō

Monday, 16 May 2022, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Panui Papaho

Owen Delany Park is set to play host to Aotearoa’s rising young rugby stars, with three days of matches scheduled.

The Bunnings Super Rugby U20 tournament kicks off on Sunday 22 May and runs on two days the following week with fixtures on Wednesday 25 May and Saturday 28 May. There are three matches per day, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Teams include the under-20 Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, and Highlanders, as well as a Barbarians team made up of New Zealand under-21 players.

Taupō District Council events and venues manager Steve Giles is delighted to see the event held here.

“We’re excited to welcome some fantastic up and coming players to the Taupō District,”he said.

“These guys are the next Super Rugby and All Black players – we always see a high-quality, exciting brand of footy – it’s definitely worth a watch!

“It’s a great opportunity for development for not just the players, but team management and referees as well,”he added.

Entry is by gold coin donation and kids are free.

