Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

He Tohu Exhibition Attracts 100,000 Visitors In Five Years

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

Nearly 100,000 people have learned about the three documents that helped shape New Zealand’s history by visiting National Library’s He Tohu exhibition in the last five years.

Since 19 May 2017, almost 20,000 school students have had the chance to look at and learn about He Whakaputanga – the 1835 Declaration of Independence, 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi and 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition.

He Tohu is a collaborative exhibition, with Archives New Zealand statutory guardians of these documents in a state-of-the-art conservation space in Wellington. The exhibition aims to preserve our fragile and invaluable documentary heritage, ensure access to these taonga and enhance learning opportunities for young New Zealanders.

“The importance of he whakapapa kōrero, he whenua kura – talking about our past to create a better future is what He Tohu is all about,” says Acting Chief Archivist – Kaipupuri Matua Honiana Love.

“He Tohu goes beyond the documents to encourage visitors to learn more about their history with the interactive displays and information in the exhibition space outside the documents room.

“These are living documents. They continue to be relevant today and help shape our future.”

A range of notable public figures have visited He Tohu, including Prime Minister the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi, their Majesties the King and Queen of Tonga, the Director Secretary of the CIA, All Blacks and former Miss Universe New Zealand Diamond Langi.

“We have noticed an increase of induction groups from within the public service, along with media organisations and, of course, school groups from around the country with the new curriculum having a sharper focus on New Zealand history,” says National Librarian Te Pouhuaki Rachel Esson.

“The feedback from visitors has been fantastic. It has promoted wider discussion about all aspects of our collective history, good and bad.”

Admission is free to He Tohu, with 20 audio guides available on iPods in NZ Sign Language, Te Reo Māori, English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German and Portuguese. To book a guided tour, please email contact@hetohu.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from National Library Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 