Folk Musician Anna Van Riel Performs At Mosgiel's Fire Station Theatre

Award-winning Hāwea-based folk musician Anna van Riel is bringing her show to the Fire Station Theatre in Mosgiel on Sunday May 29th as part of her vocal workshop and concert series in the Dunedin area. Rich in harmonies with special guest Kathryn Jones (Australia) and stunning guitar leads from Jonatans Rācenājs (Latvia), the night will be rich in jazz/folk fusion, storytelling and original music.

In conjunction with her Fire Station Theatre show Anna will also be running a 2hr afternoon vocal workshop with a focus on breathwork, vocal mechanics and singing in parts.

Participants of the workshop that are also attending the evening concert are invited to join Anna in sharing their work to other concert-goers (optional) that night.

The workshop is a fantastic opportunity for existing vocal groups, bands and individuals to develop their ear for parts and learn some vocal foundation work.

For more information head to Eventfinda, Anna's facebook page or email anna@annavanriel.com

