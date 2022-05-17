Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Double Whammy For Lambs Shearing Record

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Two shearers who partnered in a five-stand World lambshearing record five months ago are now planning to go almost head-to-head in attempts to bring a solo record back to New Zealand just before Christmas this year.

Teenager Reuben Alabaster, of Taihape, will tackle the strongwoool lambs record on December 20 at Te Pa Station, between Ohakune and Raetihi, and, whatever the outcome, the record will be targeted again two days later by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan at Puketiti Station, near Pio Pio.

At stake is the eight hours record of 744 held for more than 10 years by Irish shearer Ivan Scott and set at Opepe Station, near Taupo, on January 9, 2012.

Under the watchful eye of an international panel of judges, including one watching on-line from Wales, Alabaster and Fagan were among a gang of shearers who set a five-stands record of 3740 in nine hours on December 22 last year, also at Te Pa Station.

Fagan topped the individual tallies on the day, shearing 811, one better than the personal best of father and global shearing legend Sir David Fagan, shorn 29 years earlier, to the day. Alabaster, aged 18 at the time, shore 774.

The new record attempts were announced on the website of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, which will again appoint international panels charged with monitoring the quality of the shearing and ensuring all other rules are met.

Meanwhile, an English shearer who shore more than 700 in a blowout in some of the toughest shearing conditions will be part of a two-stand British record for nine hours on his family’s farm in England on August 12.

Nick Greaves shore 763 lambs in nine hours in the pumice country at Tarawera Station between Napier, in January 2020, in what was also an extreme test of the gear. He went through 42 combs and more than 200 cutters, each more than five times the norm in most conditions in New Zealand.

He will be shearing the record attempt with Welsh shearer Llyr Jones, who has also shorn in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 