Bay Of Islands Sailing Week Seeks New Sponsors And Volunteers

With planning underway for the 20th anniversary edition of Bay of Islands Sailing Week from 24-27 January 2023, the organising committee is putting the call out for new sponsors and volunteers to help support one of NZ’s best-loved sailing events.

After many years of headline sponsorship, CRC Industries NZ is stepping back from the event to focus on its motorsport commitments. In light of this, organisers are keen to highlight the once-in-two-decades opportunity that now exists for another headline sponsor to get on board with one of the Southern Hemisphere’s premier yachting regattas, as it prepares for its 20th anniversary edition.

Regatta Chairperson Nina Kiff said: “CRC have been absolutely instrumental in getting Bay of Islands Sailing Week to where it is today. We are so grateful for the support they have put in over the years, and we thank them unreservedly for their sponsorship, without which there simply wouldn’t be a Bay of Islands Sailing Week.”

“But it’s now time for them to pass the torch, and we’d love to hear from any organisation that wants to be involved with this hugely successful event, which offers the chance to reach a large part of the sailing community both here and overseas.”

Nina also stresses the need for new volunteers to come forward to ensure the continued success of the event.

“Bay Week has always been a volunteer-run event”, says Nina. “Every year over 60 people give their time and energy to make it happen, and we have a dedicated committee of nine people who plan the event and make sure everything is ready for January. But nobody is going to stay on the committee forever, so we are always looking for new people to come and join us.”

Nina says the committee usually meets via Zoom these days, which makes it possible for people from further afield to join in. “We’d love to have some more representation from the Auckland sailing community, and the rest the country”, says Nina, “because they make up such a big part of our participants at Bay of Islands Sailing Week.”

“It’s clear from the feedback we get after each regatta that this is an event people really love”, says Nina, “and I think it would be devastating to the sailing community in NZ if it were to disappear. So what we really need now is for everyone who loves this regatta to show their support, whether that’s stepping forward to be on committee, or offering financial support through sponsorship, or even just helping for a few hours during regatta week.”

The regatta has sponsorship opportunities available for all budget levels, and volunteering opportunities from a few hours helping to set up, through to committee positions, elected annually at the AGM. With the AGM set to take place on 20 June, interested parties are urged to make contact as soon as possible to ensure this great event can continue into the future.

