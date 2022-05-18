What’s Streaming This June On Shudder In New Zealand

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

Offseason – A Shudder Exclusive

Premieres 10th June

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalised, in Offseason, Marie (Jocelin Donahue, Doctor Sleep) quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realises that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive. Starring Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Melora Walters and Jeremy Gardner. Written and directed by Mickey Keating (Carnage Park).

Mad God – A Shudder Exclusive

Premieres 16th June

Mad God marks the feature directorial debut for visionary and Oscar and Emmy Award-winning stop-motion animator and special effects supervisor Phil Tippett, the creative powerhouse involved in such classics as RoboCop, Starship Troopers, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. Mad God is an experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. A corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city, settling down upon an ominous fortress guarded by zombie-like sentries. The Assassin emerges to explore a labyrinth of bizarre, desolate landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. Through unexpected twists and turns, he experiences an evolution beyond his wildest comprehension. A labour of love that has taken 30 years to complete, Mad God combines live-action and stop-motion, miniature sets and other innovative techniques to bring Tippett's wholly unique and grotesquely beautiful vision to life. Winner - Most Groundbreaking Film, Fantasia International Film Festival. Winner - José Luis Guarner Critic's Award - Best Film & Best Visual Effects, Sitges Film Festival. Winner – Nocturno Nuove Visioni Award - Best Film, Trieste Science+Fiction Festival. Written and directed by Phil Tippett.

Revealer – A Shudder Original

Premieres 23rd June

Tensions rise when a stripper and religious protester are trapped together in a peep show booth and must come together to survive the apocalypse in 1980s Chicago. Starring Caito Aase (Black Mold) and Shaina Schrooten (Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge). Written by popular comic authors Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival) and Michael Moreci (Barbaric, The Plot) and directed by Luke Boyce.

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY

2nd June

What Keeps You Alive

On the eve of their one-year wedding anniversary, Jules and Jackie become embroiled in a merciless fight for their lives when they find themselves pitted against the most unexpected of adversaries: each other.

V/H/S

In this found-footage anthology, a gang of thieves find a stash of scary home videos, each different in genre and tone. Highlights include David Bruckner's (The Signal) "Amateur Night" about three bros who bring the wrong girl home for sex; Ti West's (The Innkeepers) "Second Honeymoon" about a stalker menacing a couple on a road trip; and Joe Swanberg's utterly chilling "The Sick Thing That Happened to Emily When She Was Younger" which may freak you out for days.

V/H/S/2

From the innovative minds that brought you V/H/S comes V/H/S/2, an all-new anthology of dread, madness, and gore. Searching for a missing student, two private investigators break into his abandoned house and find a collection of mysterious VHS tapes. In viewing the horrific contents of each cassette, they realize there may be terrifying motives behind the student’s disappearance.

3rd June

Available for the first time on SVOD, cult favorite creature features Alligator (1980) and Alligator II: The Mutation (1991) come to Shudder in stunning new prints scanned from the original camera negatives.

Alligator

From director Lewis Teague (Cujo) and screenwriter John Sayles (The Howling) comes an unstoppable thriller with bite. A family returning from Florida decides their pet baby alligator is too much to handle and flushes him down the toilet. Meanwhile, Slade Laboratories is conducting secret experiments with animals and disposing of them in the sewer. The alligator, fending for itself, begins to feed on the dead animals, and grows. Now, twelve years later, after several mysterious murders, David Madison (Robert Forster, Jackie Brown) is on the case to find out who ... or what ... is killing people.

Alligator II: The Mutation

Deep in the sewers beneath the city of Regent Park, a baby alligator feeds on the experimental animals discarded by Future Chemicals Corporation. Nourished by the toxic growth hormones and other mutating chemicals, the gator grows immense in size ... and voracious in appetite. Now, it must kill to survive! It's a classic confrontation between man and beast. This sequel stars Joseph Bologna (Transylvania 6-5000), Steve Railsback (Lifeforce), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Richard Lynch (Bad Dreams) and Kane Hodder (Jason X).

8th June

Under the Skin

An alien of unknown origin arrives on Earth in search of human prey. Taking the form of the perfect female specimen (played by Scarlett Johansson), she prowls the streets looking for men to lure into her otherworldly lair. Her victims are seduced, stripped of their skin, and never heard from again. But as time passes, she grows too comfortable in her borrowed skin, placing her very survival at risk.

P2

It's Christmas Eve. The last employee to leave her office, ambitious corporate climber Angela (Rachel Nichols) arrives in the deserted parking garage only to discover her car won't start. She's relieved when Thomas (Wes Bentley), a seemingly friendly security guard, comes along and offers to help. Unable to get the engine to start, he invites Angela to share a small Christmas meal with him. She laughs off the invitation, but it quickly becomes clear her situation is no laughing matter. Angered by her refusal, the psychopathic Thomas knocks her out and ties her up in his office. Coming to, Angela realizes that the only way she will live to see Christmas morning is to find a way to escape from P2.

Wake Wood

A grieving couple are given the chance to resurrect their daughter in this Irish horror film starring Aidan Gillen of Game of Thrones fame. After Alice’s accidental death, her parents move to a quaint village to make a fresh start. But when a local offers to perform a ceremony that will temporarily bring their daughter back, they can’t resist. But when Alice returns, she isn’t quite herself, of course.

14th June

The Woman in Black

Based on the classic ghost story, The Woman in Black tells the tale of Arthur Kipps(Daniel Radcliffe), a lawyer who is forced to leave his young son and travel to a remote village to attend to the affairs of the recently deceased owner of Eel Marsh House. Working alone in the old mansion, Kipps begins to uncover the town’s tragic and tortured secrets and his fears escalate when he discovers that local children have been disappearing under mysterious circumstances. When those closest to him become threatened by the vengeful woman in black, Kipps must find a way to break the cycle of terror.



The Void

A blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road is rushed by officer Carter to a nearby hospital with a skeleton crew. Trapped inside by hooded figures, Carter discovers that the patients and staff are transforming into something inhuman.

21st June

The Freakmaker

Professor Nolter, a college science professor who believes it is man's destiny to survive an uncertain future by evolving into a hybrid plant/human mutation. To test his theories, Nolter supervises the abduction of young co-eds and fuses them with mutant plants he has developed in his laboratory, placing his rejects in a neighboring freak show (which stars such real-life oddities as the Alligator Lady, the Frog Boy, the Human Pretzel, the Monkey Woman, the Human Pincushion and the unforgettable "Popeye".



Oculus

It’s been ten years since the lives of siblings Tim and Kaylie Russell were shattered and Tim was convicted of murdering their parents. Now released from a mental institution, Tim wants to move on, but his sister has other plans. Kaylie blames their childhood nightmare on the Lasser Glass—an antique mirror with a grisly history— which she intends to destroy by any means possible, even as the mysterious entity continues to cast sinister spells on anyone who gazes into it.



Wolf Creek 2

In this follow up to outback horror, Wolf Creek 2, deranged serial killer, Mick Taylor (John Jarratt), continues his search for fresh victims in the Australian wilderness. When unsuspecting British tourist, Paul, inadvertently rescues Taylor’s next victim, the two become embroiled in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Will Mick be able to survive another day? Wolf Creek 2 focuses more heavily on the exploits of Mick Taylor than in its predecessor, creating a darkly funny tale that explores the innate prejudices found in the Australian outback. Contains strong language, violence and gore.



The Bye Bye Man

When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleashe a supernatural entity known as the Bye By Man, who comes to prey upon htem once they discover his name. The friends msut try to saveeach other allthe while keeping the Bye Bye Man’s existence a secret to save others from the deadly fate.

28th June



House of Wax (2005)

A group of friends falls prey to a pair of murderous brothers in an abandoned small town. The friends discover that the psychotic siblings have expanded the area's main attraction--the House of Wax--and created an entire town filled with the wax-coated corpses of unlucky visitors. Now the group must find a way out before its members also become permanent exhibits in the House of Wax.



Ghost Ship

In a remote region of the Bering Sea, a boat salvage crew discovers the eerie remains of a grand passenger liner thought lost for more than 40 years. But once onboard the eerie, cavernous ship, the crew of the Arctic Warrior discovers that the decaying vessel is anything but deserted. It's home to something more deadly and horrific than anything they've encountered in all their years at sea.



Queen of the Damned

After a decades-long slumber, the vampire Lestat becomes a rock star whose music awakens the queen of all vampires, Akasha, who embarks on a mission to make Lestat her king. But a young London woman with a gift for the occult falls in love with Lestat and wields a far greater power than the vampires expect.



Cooties

Clint (Elijah Wood) has just started a new substitute teacher job and hopes to inspire his kids with the beauty of the written word. But he doesn’t get far before tainted chicken nuggets turn his students into savages who gleefully pull the principal’s guts out. Now Clint must lead his old crush and her colleagues to safety and find a way to reverse the effects of those nasty nuggets before it’s too late. Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”), Jorge Garcia (“Lost”), Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) and Alison Pill (“The Newsroom”) round out the cast of this gruesome horror comedy.

