Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

#HīkoiTo100 Music Festival Leads The Country Out Of Omicron

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: Maia Studio

Upwards of 3500 people are expected to attend the #HīkoiTo100 Music Festival in Awanui on Saturday 21 May in what will be the first large scale music festival to be held in Aotearoa since the Omicron outbreak.

The festival celebrates the success of the Ngāti Kuri COVID-19 vaccination drive that was held over summer to boost iwi resilience.

Sheridan Waitai, Ngāti Kuri Trust Board Executive Director, says, “The festival is a celebration and recognition of all the mahi aroha given by our people in our communities over the past 2 years of COVID in our lives, it has been a huge and at times heavy journey. All the hard work done by so many over and above what has been required of them in their own workplaces, we have all done this to make sure our people and community are safe. We want to celebrate this with our whanau who pushed past their fears, and got vaccinated for each other. Therefore we are now able to open up spaces to share again, this has been our hīkoi to safety ”.

Headline acts include: Tomorrow People, 1814, Ladi 6, Che-Fu and Savage, along with local favourites, Papa’s Pack, Creative Natives and many more.

Local food and clothing stalls will also be onsite, allowing festival goers to give back to local businesses who felt the impact of the countless lockdowns over the last two years.

Ngāti Kuri were encouraged to go ahead with the festival, by the increase in vaccination rates, which are significantly up since the #HīkoiTo100 campaign was first announced last December. The rohe recently recorded a 90% first dose vaccination rate, with second doses sitting at 88%.

The focus now turns to increasing booster shot rates which currently sit at 64% and Ngāti Kuri is encouraging all uri aged 18 and over who have been fully vaccinated for at least 4 months to get a free booster now.

The festival will run from 12pm to 9pm at the Awanui RFC and Sporting Complex. Information on The #HīkoiTo100 Music Festival is available at hikoito100.com. ENDS

 

For interviews or more information contact

Noe Barclay-Kerr: 021-022-23432 noenoe@maiastudio.co

Mihi Blake: 027-577-2500 mihi@maiastudio.co

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maia Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 