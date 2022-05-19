Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Benjamin Watt Returns To Radio After 11-year Hiatus

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 5:49 am
Press Release: Benjamin Watt

Community radio station The Flea which broadcasts between Takapuna and Devonport will have a returning Radio Announcer starting on the 27th of May.

Benjamin Thomas Watt 29, formerly known as DJ Benji in radio, started his radio career fresh out of radio school in June 2011. After graduating he caught a ferry to join The Flea FM which resided in the Devonport ferry terminal at the time. After a few months of volunteering for the station, he would go on to do other projects.

In 2012, He would begin a project with Pridenz.com called “Q12 The Tour” where he would travel the North Island, interviewing Aotearoa New Zealand's Takatāpui LGBTI Rainbow communities with audio recordings of interviews. The project concluded in December after interviewing over 70 people, including Lesbian politician Maryan Street, a Labour Party MP in parliament between 2005 and 2014.

Watt made history in 2015 when he began working in the sport of Boxing, not as a boxer, but as an official. When he made his professional debut as a judge, he became the first known openly gay boxing judge in the world. In his career so far, he has officiated well over one hundred professional boxing fights, five hundred corporate boxing fights and fifty amateur boxing fights. In those bouts, he has officiated fifteen New Zealand professional title fights and six international professional title fights including the WBO Oriental heavyweight title fight between Junior Fa and Mexcian Luis Pascual.

In 2016, he began a different side of his career where he started writing boxing articles for multiple websites. Watt became an important writer for New Zealand boxers, especially the professionals where he would promote local fighters. A big focus in his writing is women's boxing in New Zealand.

He would pick up the mic again in 2018 when he started doing commentary for the Youtube Channel “Gladrap”. A channel that focuses on live boxing events. It was here he would pick up the nickname “Mr Controversy”, which he got for making outspoken comments towards what he thought was corrupt in boxing during live events, and for his comedic moments at unexpected times.

Benjamin Watt will be having his first show on Saturday between 10:30 am to 1 pm as a one-off on the 21st of May. After that, he will start having his regular show on Fridays between 4 pm to 6 pm. You can listen to the Flea FM if you are in Devonport, Central City and Tamaki Drive on 88.2FM. If you are in Takapuna, Milford, Glenfield and most Northern Suburbs on 107.1FM. If you live outside these areas you can listen to The Flea FM at https://tunein.com/radio/TheFlea-882-s87196/

