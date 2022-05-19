Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māori Media Sector Funding Announced As Part Of Budget 2022

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Maori Media

The Māori media sector is set to receive an additional $40 million dollars over two years. Te Māngai Pāho will receive a total of $32 million ($16 million in each of the next two years) and Whakaata Māori (Māori Television) will receive an extra $4 million dollars for each of the next two years.

The bulk of the funding is to target innovative new Māori content for online and emerging platforms. The funding will also support the creation of te reo Māori content and content that gives voice to Māori perspectives.

Some of the funding recognises the success of an initiative Te Māngai Pāho has been trialling and it will continue to enable regional stories to be told through iwi media collaborations.

“We are very grateful and I am sure that the content creators and platforms we support will also be thrilled with the additional opportunities this funding will provide. We welcome the Government’s commitment to Māori media, and the continued opportunity to provide stability for Whakaata Māori, Ngā Reo Irirangi ā-Iwi, and our community of content creators” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū o Te Māngai Pāho.

“Māori media is a key contributor to our collective language revitalisation efforts. This investment will contribute to our shared goals under Te Whare o Te Reo Mauriora to help engage and excite people about seeing, hearing and using te reo Māori.”

“Te Māngai Pāho looks forward to collaborating with our colleagues in both the Māori media sector and the wider public media space to ensure we make the most of this opportunity.”

 

ENDS

 

 

Read the Budget 2022 details here.

Media Contact:

Jess Tawhiri
027 203 3922
media@tmp.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maori Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 