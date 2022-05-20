New Zealand Author's Debut Novel Probably The Funniest Book At The Year!

Lynn John was born and educated in Wales and now lives in New Zealand. He is a writer of screenplays, stage-plays, television series for children and parents, novels, television drama series, short films, language and drama textbooks, travel articles, opera librettos, and a children’s television animation series. He’s an opera singer with New Zealand Opera. He trains male voice choirs. He was awarded a Winston Churchill Fellowship to record indigenous music in the Pacific. However, the reason he came to New Zealand has remained a secret - until now!

In New Zealand, he is known for training the Nga Tapuwae Male Voice Choir which won the Champion Choir Award in the City of Sydney International Eisteddfod, and which sang on television in Australia – Channel 7, and TVNZ in New Zealand. He is also known as the Founder and trainer of The Dragon’s Breath Singers, The Fanau Singers, and Musical Director of The North Shore Male Choir. But what few people know is what brought him to New Zealand in the first place. With the publication of his book Boyo, the story is out and it proves that truth is much stranger than fiction!

The beating heart of this extraordinary novel is its realism because it is essentially a true love story, with real people, real places, and real events. It’s a story that stretches across the world, across cultures.

Boyo is an engrossing discovery of the extraordinary lengths to which our young Welsh protagonist is prepared to go – up and down the entire country in his bright-red sports car as he pursues his Kiwi love on her quest to win the Miss Zealand Beauty Contest. It’s a rollicking good laugh!

An outrageously funny story of pursuit, heartache and romance, from Wales to New Zealand, in the Swinging Sixties.

Lynn John was born in Swansea, Wales and educated at the University of Wales. He is

currently living and working in New Zealand. People often ask Lynn about his name. He replies:

“Mam had five sons and after each birth, she said to my father, ‘Right Dave, now go and register the birth. You can choose his first name. That would only be right, wouldn’t it? I’ll choose the second name.’ And they did. . Then Mam called each of us boys, for the rest of our lives, by our second name.

I was the second born, so my name is Lynn. I’m not going to tell you my first name because that would be betraying Mam. But when I was especially bad, or good, she called me ‘Boyo’.”

Lynn’s published or staged works include novels Boyo, The Man in the Shroud, and Maestro, four Drama and Language textbooks published in Britain, Australia and New Zealand by Penguin, entitled Involvement, a drama handbook for The Department of Education in New Zealand, stage-plays including Marriage Vows, The Rush, Buyers are Liars, and The Smell of Strawberries, opera librettos which were staged for a number of seasons including The Secret Suffragette, and The White Lady, a short film, Megan and Barry, a television drama, The Stock Exchange, a sixteen-part television series Born to Learn, with Kids TV, TV3 New Zealand, and an animated children’s television series, The Secret Island.

Winston Churchill Fellowship

In 1986, Lynn was awarded a Winston Churchill Fellowship to record indigenous choral music in the

South Pacific. Recordings from Samoa, Tonga and The Cook Islands were deposited in the Library of

the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

