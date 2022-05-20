Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Author's Debut Novel Probably The Funniest Book At The Year!

Friday, 20 May 2022, 6:37 am
Press Release: Filament Publishing Ltd

Lynn John was born and educated in Wales and now lives in New Zealand. He is a writer of screenplays, stage-plays, television series for children and parents, novels, television drama series, short films, language and drama textbooks, travel articles, opera librettos, and a children’s television animation series. He’s an opera singer with New Zealand Opera. He trains male voice choirs. He was awarded a Winston Churchill Fellowship to record indigenous music in the Pacific. However, the reason he came to New Zealand has remained a secret - until now!

In New Zealand, he is known for training the Nga Tapuwae Male Voice Choir which won the Champion Choir Award in the City of Sydney International Eisteddfod, and which sang on television in Australia – Channel 7, and TVNZ in New Zealand. He is also known as the Founder and trainer of The Dragon’s Breath Singers, The Fanau Singers, and Musical Director of The North Shore Male Choir. But what few people know is what brought him to New Zealand in the first place. With the publication of his book Boyo, the story is out and it proves that truth is much stranger than fiction!

The beating heart of this extraordinary novel is its realism because it is essentially a true love story, with real people, real places, and real events. It’s a story that stretches across the world, across cultures.

Boyo is an engrossing discovery of the extraordinary lengths to which our young Welsh protagonist is prepared to go – up and down the entire country in his bright-red sports car as he pursues his Kiwi love on her quest to win the Miss Zealand Beauty Contest. It’s a rollicking good laugh!
See website www.lynnjohn.com

An outrageously funny story of pursuit, heartache and romance, from Wales to New Zealand, in the Swinging Sixties.

Lynn John was born in Swansea, Wales and educated at the University of Wales. He is
currently living and working in New Zealand. People often ask Lynn about his name. He replies:

“Mam had five sons and after each birth, she said to my father, ‘Right Dave, now go and register the birth. You can choose his first name. That would only be right, wouldn’t it? I’ll choose the second name.’ And they did. . Then Mam called each of us boys, for the rest of our lives, by our second name.
I was the second born, so my name is Lynn. I’m not going to tell you my first name because that would be betraying Mam. But when I was especially bad, or good, she called me ‘Boyo’.”

Lynn’s published or staged works include novels Boyo, The Man in the Shroud, and Maestro, four Drama and Language textbooks published in Britain, Australia and New Zealand by Penguin, entitled Involvement, a drama handbook for The Department of Education in New Zealand, stage-plays including Marriage Vows, The Rush, Buyers are Liars, and The Smell of Strawberries, opera librettos which were staged for a number of seasons including The Secret Suffragette, and The White Lady, a short film, Megan and Barry, a television drama, The Stock Exchange, a sixteen-part television series Born to Learn, with Kids TV, TV3 New Zealand, and an animated children’s television series, The Secret Island.

Winston Churchill Fellowship

In 1986, Lynn was awarded a Winston Churchill Fellowship to record indigenous choral music in the
South Pacific. Recordings from Samoa, Tonga and The Cook Islands were deposited in the Library of
the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Filament Publishing Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 