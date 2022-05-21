Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Technology Enabled Learning The Focus Of New Food And Fibre Sector Website

Saturday, 21 May 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Food and Fibre CoVE

A new website, techenabledlearning.nz, is providing technology-enabled learning resources and information to educators and providers in farming, forestry, horticulture and fishing, but is also a valuable tool to those of other disciplines as well.

A new website developed from the experiences of teaching staff and learners in the food and fibre sector in New Zealand is providing technology-enabled learning resources and information to educators and providers in farming, forestry, horticulture and fishing.

It is also a valuable tool to those of other disciplines as well.

The website, techenabledlearning.nz, is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) and supported by the Food and Fibre Centre for Vocational Excellence (FFCoVE).

The threat posed by COVID-19 to the primary sectors led to the formation of the Technology-enabled learning – lessons from lockdown research project, which was the start of a process that has resulted in this website.

Research analytics specialist, Scarlatti, was commissioned to run the project, in conjunction with Dairy Training NZ, Wintec and the Primary ITO.

The project was designed to capture the experiences of the staff and students of training organisations delivering Vocational Education and Training for the primary sector. This was to better understand the role of technology during Alert Level Four, their unique needs, and how technology-enabled learning experiences could be enhanced in future.

An original focus was to find new modes of training and how to best support the attraction and retention of workers displaced from other industries. However, the direction and outputs of the project was informed by the initial research and the managers, tutors and learners interviewed who brought their own experiences of the lockdown levels.

Paul Hollings, the General Manager of the Food and Fibre CoVE, said the information gathered during the project was too good not to use in a meaningful way.

“There is a danger when a research project is done that it ends up in a report that is not widely circulated. The whole idea with this website was to actually make that information accessible to those who needed it.”

“What makes this resource special is that, while it is designed specifically for New Zealand Primary Industry tutors and providers, it is relevant to all tutors and providers across the vocational education and training sector. When people look for resources, generally speaking they find overseas products that maybe don’t quite fit the bill. This website does!” says Paul.

“Given the rural setting of the industries making it up, we have genuine problems around connectivity in the Food and Fibre Sector and the site addresses that by identifying areas of good and bad connectivity and providing work around ideas. Again this applicable to any industry but more specifically to food and fibre.”

Techenabledlearning.nz offers trending “tips and tricks” including creating culturally inclusive online classrooms, setting up online classrooms for success, personalising teaching for Māori learners, and providing pastoral care in tech-enabled learning.

Tutors have the ability to create their own toolkit of resources that they feel are suitable to them. An interactive dashboard is available to find out what the research says about technology-enabled learning in the Food and Fibre Sector. Education providers are also given information on how to implement effective learning solutions. There is also a calculator for return on investments, a connectivity map highlighting areas of poor reception, and practical tips for infrastructure.

Links to the resource are on the websites of the TEC, the FFCoVE, Ako Aotearoa and Te Kete Ipurangi.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Food and Fibre CoVE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 