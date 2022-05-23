George Thorogood & The Destroyers Return to NZ In October

Celebrating an incredible 40 years of ‘Bad To The Bone’ this September, iconic rock legends GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS have announced their return to New Zealand in October for a national tour.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Monday, May 30 through livenation.co.nz

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during an exclusive presale, starting at 11am Wednesday, May 25. Head to vodafone.co.nz/music.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12pm Friday, May 27.

For the past 45 years, it’s been very good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2022, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.

Since 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and become mainstays of radio, TV, and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

For Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed from the beginning. ‘Since I was 17,’ George says, ‘All I wanted to do was see how far I could go with my guitar, putting my own spin on music I loved.’

But it’s live on tour that George Thorogood & The Destroyers continue to flip the switch nightly. Delivering a gut-bustin’, guitar-wailin’, face-meltin’, fiery-tempoed, take-no-prisoners, good old-fashioned lunch-bucket rock & roll show that includes their signature hits ‘Get A Haircut’, ‘I Drink Alone’, ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer’, ‘Move It On Over’, ‘Who Do You Love’ and the definitive badass anthem ‘Bad To The Bone’, along with several surprises.



To coincide with the tour Universal Music will be releasing the Australasian-Exclusive souvenir edition of George Thorogood & The Destroyers ‘The Original’. This special release is a new compilation that focuses on some of the more memorable songs written by the beloved roots-rock band’s front man.

Built around Thorogood’s fiery guitar skills, explosive performance style and a blistering take on blues rarities, George Thorogood & The Destroyers indeed remain unstoppable in 2022. Is it still good to be bad? George says ‘You bet it is! We’ll always be the baddest band in the land. Expect our best on this tour because that’s what you’re gonna get.’

GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS

GOOD TO BE BAD TOUR: 45 YEARS OF ROCK 2022 TOUR DATES:

CHRISTCHURCH, TOWN HALL – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

DUNEDIN, TOWN HALL – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

WELLINGTON, MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

AUCKLAND, TOWN HALL – MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

