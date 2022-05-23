Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mark Menzies Joins Manukau Symphony Orchestra For Brahms Violin Concerto

Monday, 23 May 2022, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Manukau Symphony Orchestra

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is excited to be performing their first concert for 2022, showcasing virtuoso violinist Mark Menzies playing the Brahms Violin Concerto, on Sunday 29 May, at 5pm at the Vodafone Events Centre.

Performing with the MSO for the first time, Hawkes Bay-born Violinist Mark Menzies, Professor of Music and Head of Performance at University of Canterbury, loves the challenge of partnering the virtuosic violin part and the demanding orchestra part in the Brahms’ Violin Concerto. ‘To successfully play the concerto, the orchestra and soloist have to be a real team’ says Mark.

Uwe Grodd, MSO Music Director is looking forward to working with Mark Menzies and the MSO orchestra. ‘I can’t wait to get up onstage and perform for our audience again!’ says Uwe.

The concert will open with Debussy’s Petite Suite – an orchestral version of his Petite Suite for piano duet, consisting of four delightful character pieces beautifully orchestrated by Debussy’s associate Henri Büsser.

Haydn’s Symphony No 101 in D “The Clock” is popularly known as The Clock because of the “ticking” rhythm throughout the slow movement. Haydn’s writing in this symphony is considered innovative for its time in history and does not fail to surprise listeners in every movement.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a unique community orchestra known for its mix of professional players, youth and community players and has a ‘very special spirit’.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including Auckland Council Regional Arts Grant, Creative Communities Auckland, Four Winds Foundation, Vodafone Events Centre, MultiMedia Systems Limited, Second Nature Charitable Trust.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms Violin Concerto

When: Sunday 29 May 2022, 5pm

Where: Vodafone Events Centre. Tickets on sale now at Eventfinda or phone (09) 577 3031

 

ENDS

